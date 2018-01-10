Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   ghaziabad : raj babbar along with other congress workers detained by the police

गाजियाबाद : पुलिस से भिड़ बैठे कांग्रेस वाले, राज बब्बर को लिया गया हिरासत में

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 06:24 PM IST
ghaziabad : raj babbar along with other congress workers detained by the police
raj babbar - फोटो : ANI
के कांग्रेसी अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर जब किसानों से मिलने लोनी के मंडोला जा रहे थे तब कांग्रेस और पुलिस के बीच झड़प हो गई। यह झड़प तब हुई जब पुलिस ने राज बब्बर को लोनी के सोनिया विहार इलाके में रोक दिया था। पुलिस के रोकने के बाद भी राज बब्बर के साथ-साथ दर्जनों कांग्रेसी लोनी जाने को लेकर अड़े रहे। यही नहीं वह फिर बीच सड़क पर बैठ गए जिस दौरान कांग्रेस की महिला नेताओं के साथ बदसलूकी भी हुई।
 
ghaziabad news raj babbar congress
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

shilpa shinde revealed that akash dadlani sniffs women undergarments
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: महिलाओं के कपड़ों के साथ कुछ ऐसा करता है ये कंटेस्टेंट, सुनकर आ जाएगी शर्म

10 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 arshi khan gives important advice to vikas gupta
Television

Bigg Boss ने इस खास मकसद से अर्शी को घर में भेजा, आते ही विकास के कानों में दे दिया 'ब्रह्मज्ञान'

10 जनवरी 2018

luv tyagi lied about his vote count in bigg boss 11
Television

सलमान के सामने लव ने बोला इतना बड़ा झूठ, फिर वीडियो शेयर कर खोला ज्यादा वोट बताने का राज

10 जनवरी 2018

Ishaan Khattar in love with Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

जाह्नवी कपूर के लिए ये क्या कर बैठे ईशान खट्टर, शाहिद कपूर से फिर पड़ सकती है फटकार

10 जनवरी 2018

makar sankranti 2018 rare coincidence how its auspicious impact of these zodiac sign
Festivals

मकर संक्रांति पर कई दुर्लभ संयोग, इन 6 राशियों पर होगा इसका शुभ असर

10 जनवरी 2018

saturn or shani rise on nine january 2018 what impact on these zodiac signs
Predictions

शनि हुए उदय, साल 2018 में इन राशियों की चमक सकती है किस्मत

10 जनवरी 2018

music director a r rahman became brand ambassador of sikkim state
Bollywood

चीन बॉर्डर पर बसे इस स्टेट के CM ने ऑस्कर अवॉर्डी संगीतकार को दिया बड़ा पद

9 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut work with amitabh bachchan in r balki next movie based on arunima sinha
Bollywood

एवरेस्ट को फतह करने निकलेंगी 'झांसी की रानी', साथ में होंगे अमिताभ बच्चन

9 जनवरी 2018

kay kay menon and raima sen starrer vodka diaries trailer release
Bollywood

मर्डर मिस्ट्री से भरपूर है 'वोदका डायरीज' का Trailer, कातिल को कैसे ढूढ़ेंगे केके मेनन

9 जनवरी 2018

arshi khan enter in bigg boss 11 house finale week
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शो में फिर लगने वाला है सेक्स का तड़का, जो भी देखेगा समझो दिल धड़का

9 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Man dead in Ratlam due to self immolation after virat kohli got out in South Africa India Test Match
Madhya Pradesh

कोहली के आउट होने पर आत्मदाह करने वाले बुजुर्ग की मौत

टेस्ट मैच में भारतीय कैप्टन विराट कोहली के आउट होने से हताश होकर आत्मदाह करने वाले शख्स ने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ा।

9 जनवरी 2018

mukhtar ansari suffering from heart attack
Kanpur

बसपा व‌िधायक मुख्तार अंसारी और उनकी पत्नी को हार्ट अटैक, अस्पताल में भर्ती

10 जनवरी 2018

Fodder Scam: controversy with presence of two special assistants in service of Lalu Yadav in jail
Jharkhand

लालू की सेवा के लिए मुकदमे में 'फंसकर' जेल पहुंचे दो 'सेवादार', प्रशासन ने बैठाई जांच

10 जनवरी 2018

dm ordered for winter vacation in lucknow
Lucknow

ठंड का कहर जारी, 10 जनवरी को बंद रहेंगे 12 वीं तक के स्कूल

9 जनवरी 2018

child reached to police station in etawah
Kanpur

'पापा काे एेसे माराे क‌ि रूह कांप जाए', थाने पहुंचे इस 11 साल के बच्चे ने बयां क‌िया गुस्सा

5 जनवरी 2018

All govt and private schools to remain closed till 14th January due to intense cold wave
Chandigarh

शीतकालीन छुट्टियों में बढ़ोतरी, अब 14 जनवरी तक बंद रहेंगे हरियाणा के स्कूल

8 जनवरी 2018

Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav elder sister Gangotri Devi died on Sunday
Bihar

बिहारः लालू को सजा मिलते ही बहन को लगा गहरा सदमा, मौत 

7 जनवरी 2018

four drugs addicted indian boys died in france
Chandigarh

फ्रांस में 4 भारतीय युवकों की मौत, वजह जानकर मां-बाप को लगा सदमा

10 जनवरी 2018

Former CM says at the by poll in rajasthan
Jaipur

उपचुनाव: तीनों सीटें जीतकर राहुल गांधी को दिया जाएगा तोहफा-गहलोत

10 जनवरी 2018

Many coaches of Patna-Mokama Passenger train burnt
Bihar

पटना-मोकामा पैसेंजर ट्रेन की 6 बोगियां जलकर खाक, मौके पर दमकल विभाग

10 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

ग्रेटर नोएडा में मिला यूपी पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर के बेटे का शव, मचा हड़कंप

ग्रेटर नोएडा में आईआईएमटी कॉलेज में एक स्टूडेंट का शव मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

10 जनवरी 2018

26TH BOOK FAIR GOING ON IN THE NEW DELHI 1:48

VIDEO: दिल्ली बुक फेयर में लोगों के बीच चर्चा का विषय बना ये स्टाल

10 जनवरी 2018

JET AIRWAYS AIRHOSTESS ARRESTED FROM IGI AIRPORT 1:50

VIDEO: IGI एयरपोर्ट से एयरहोस्टेस गिरफ्तार, बरामद किए गए 3.21 करोड़

9 जनवरी 2018

Delhi chill: Manoj Tiwari distributes blankets to pavement dwellers 3:23

मनोज तिवारी ने गरीबों को पहुंचाई ठंड से राहत, आप सभी से की ये अपील

8 जनवरी 2018

DELHI POLICE ARRESTS 2 VEHICLE THEIVES FROM SOUT EAST DELHI 2:00

दिल्ली पुलिस ने दबोचे 2 वाहन चोर, बरामद की 22 मोटर साइकिल

8 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

grand son killed grand father in hapur for property
Delhi NCR

पोते ने दादा को ट्रैक्टर से कुचल कर मार डाला, डर था दूसरे को न दे दे जमीन

23 दिसंबर 2017

save grain plan for farmers
Ghaziabad

अनाज बचाओ अभियान की शुरूआत

22 दिसंबर 2017

Ghaziabad: Woman registered an FIR against 15 people including ansal group director for fraud
Delhi NCR

अंसल ग्रुप के डायरेक्टर समेत 15 पर एफआईआर, प्लाट के नाम पर 20 लाख ठगे

20 दिसंबर 2017

boys said aunty to a woman she called police in ghaziabad
Delhi NCR

महिला को आंटी बोला तो बुला ली पुलिस, थाने पहुंचे चार युवक

10 दिसंबर 2017

gang who sold duplicate item arrested
Delhi NCR

नकली सामान की डिलीवरी करने वाला गिरोह यूं धरा

4 दिसंबर 2017

b tech student found hanging from a tree in nursery in ghaziabad
Delhi NCR

नर्सरी में पेड़ से लटका मिला बीटेक स्टूडेंट का शव, मचा हड़कंप

26 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
view more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.