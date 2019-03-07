#WATCH In a shocking case of road rage seen in Ghaziabad, driver of a car drove for almost 2 kilometers with a man clinging on to the car bonnet. The driver was later arrested by Police (6.3.19) (Note:Strong language) pic.twitter.com/hocrDi7qgg— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले आम आदमी पार्टी मुश्किलों में फंसती नजर आ रही है। दिल्ली के रिठाला से विधायक मोहिंदर गोयल पर एक महिला ने दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाते हुए पुलिस को तहरीर दी है।
7 मार्च 2019