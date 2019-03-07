शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः गुस्साए कैब ड्राइवर ने युवक को बोनट पर 2 किलोमीटर तक घसीटा, देखें वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Thu, 07 Mar 2019 12:08 PM IST
road rage in ghaziabad
road rage in ghaziabad - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजियाबाद से रोड रेज की एक ऐसी घटना सामने आ रही है जिसे सुनकर हर कोई हैरान है। दरअसल बुधवार को गाजियाबाद में एक रोडरेज की घटना हो गई जिसमें कैब ड्राइवर को गुस्सा आ गया।
कैब ड्राइवर ने उस युवक को करीब 2 किलोमीटर तक अपने बोनट पर घसीटा। युवक बोनट पर लटका रहा और कैब ड्राइवर ने गाड़ी नहीं रोकी। किसी तरह उस युवक ने अपनी जान बचाई। जब ड्राइवर ने अपनी गाड़ी रोकी तो वह युवक गुस्से से भर गया और उसने कार की बोनट पर कई बार गुस्साते हुए हाथ मारे।

ये देखकर लोग वहां जुट गए। बाद में कैब ड्राइवर को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इस पूरी घटना का वीडियो किसी ने बना लिया जो अब सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।

cab driver road rage crime in ghaziabad ghaziabad police





सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: आप विधायक पर लगा महिला से दुष्कर्म का आरोप, केस दर्ज

लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले आम आदमी पार्टी मुश्किलों में फंसती नजर आ रही है। दिल्ली के रिठाला से विधायक मोहिंदर गोयल पर एक महिला ने दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाते हुए पुलिस को तहरीर दी है।

7 मार्च 2019

bjp
Delhi NCR

बसपा के कद्दावर नेता वेदराम भाटी भाजपा में शामिल, मायावती सरकार में रह चुके हैं मंत्री

6 मार्च 2019

पंडित दीनदयाल सीजीओ कॉम्प्लेक्स में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

केंद्रीय मंत्रालय के दफ्तर में लगी भीषण आग, एक सब-इंस्पेक्टर की मौत

6 मार्च 2019

lok sabha elections 2019 no congress aap alliance says sheila dikshit
Delhi NCR

आम आदमी पार्टी को लगा झटका, कांग्रेस ने दिल्ली में गठबंधन से किया इनकार

5 मार्च 2019

गाजियाबाद विकास प्राधिकरण
Delhi NCR

स्वच्छता में गाजियाबाद यूपी में टॉप, देश में 13वें स्थान पर

7 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

गठबंधन से इंकार पर केजरीवाल का पलटवार, कहा- कांग्रेस, भाजपा में गुप्त समझौता

5 मार्च 2019

योगी
Delhi NCR

तीन सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक से दुश्मनों को दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब : योगी

7 मार्च 2019

मृतक छात्रा संजना
Delhi NCR

स्कूल में मासूम ने पानी की जगह पिया तेजाब, इलाज के दौरान मौत

6 मार्च 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Delhi NCR

9 मार्च को फिर ग्रेनो आएंगे पीएम, संस्कृति संकुल का करेंगे शुभारंभ

7 मार्च 2019

gip mall
Delhi NCR

नोएडा के इस बड़े मॉल की बत्ती गुल, 1 करोड़ का बिजली बिल बकाया होने पर काटा कनेक्शन

6 मार्च 2019

बारिश के आसार
Delhi NCR

उत्तर भारत के कई राज्यों में बदलेगा मौसम का मिजाज, 7 से 9 मार्च के बीच हल्की बारिश का पूर्वानुमान

5 मार्च 2019

abhinandan mustache is new trends for young man in faridabad
Delhi NCR

शहर में छाया अभिनंदन जैसी मूंछ, युवा पैदा कर रहे रियल लाइफ हीरो का क्रेज

6 मार्च 2019

स्कूल बस में आग
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः चलती स्कूल बस में लगी भीषण आग, बच्चों को आपातकालीन गेट से निकाला बाहर

5 मार्च 2019

एनडीएमसी को पुरस्कृत करते राष्ट्रपति कोविंद
Delhi NCR

तीन लाख की आबादी वाले शहरों में सबसे स्वच्छ नई दिल्ली, राष्ट्रपति ने एनडीएमसी को किया पुरस्कृत

7 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

भारत सरकार के मंत्रालय भी आतंकियों के निशाने पर, खुफिया ऑडिट के बाद दिल्ली में सुरक्षा कड़ी

5 मार्च 2019

gb pant hospital
Delhi NCR

आयुष्मान भारत के मरीज को जीबी पंत अस्पताल ने दी जुलाई की तारीख, कार्यप्रणाली पर खड़े हुए सवाल

7 मार्च 2019

