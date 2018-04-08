Delhi: #Visuals of Gaurav Goel who faked poverty to admit his son under the economically weaker section (EWS) category at a prominent school in 2013. He was arrested by Delhi police yesterday after a complaint was registered by the school. pic.twitter.com/kyUghgVoVZ— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018
Delhi: Police arrested a man named Gaurav Goel who faked poverty to admit his son under economically weaker section category at a prominent school in 2013. DCP New Delhi Madhur Verma says, 'the man made false EWS certificate, residence proof & I-T return documents among others.' pic.twitter.com/ndyEzk9e5v— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018
8 अप्रैल 2018