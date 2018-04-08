शहर चुनें

खुद को झुग्गी वाला बता कर बेटे का EWS कैटेगरी में एडमिशन करवाने वाला गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 02:41 PM IST
gaurav goel
gaurav goel - फोटो : ANI
फर्जी दस्तावेज जमा करवा कर ईडब्ल्यूएस कैटेगरी में संस्कृति स्कूल में भर्ती करवाने वाले पिता गौरव गोयल को दिल्ली पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। बता दें कि ये कार्रवाई संस्कृति स्कूल की शिकायत पर हुई है।
मालूम हो कि गौरव गोयल खुद को झुग्गी वाला बता कर 2013 में अपने बेटे का ईडब्ल्यूएस कैटेगरी में दाखिला करवाया था लेकिन वर्ष 2018 में अपने दूसरे बेटे के दाखिले के लिए उन्होंने ईडब्ल्यूएस कैटेगरी नहीं बल्कि सामान्य कोटे से करवाया।
 


दिल्ली पुलिस के डीसीपी मधुर वर्मा ने कहा कि  गौरव गोयल के ईडब्ल्यूएस में दाखिले के दौरान लगाए गए सभी दस्तोवज फर्जी निकले हैं। इनमें आय प्रमाण पत्र से लेकर एड्रेस प्रूफ गलत निकला है। गौरव ने अपनी आय 67 हजार रुपये बताई, जबकि वह 23-24 बार विदेश यात्राएं कर चुका है। ये दलों की ट्रेडिंग करता है और एमआरआई सेंटर भी चलाता है। इसने अपने बड़े बेटे का नाम भी बदल दिया है।
 
crime in delhi

