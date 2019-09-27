शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
महिला सुरक्षा को लेकर केजरीवाल की बड़ी घोषणा, बसों में मार्शल बनेंगे 5500 पूर्व होमगार्ड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 04:24 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल
मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : ट्विटर
राजधानी दिल्ली की बसों में सफर करने वाली महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए दिल्ली सरकार ने एक बड़ा फैसला लिया है। शुक्रवार को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने  5500 पूर्व होमगार्डों को बस मार्शल नियुक्त करने की घोषणा की। 
केजरीवाल ने कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार 5500 पूर्व होमगार्डों को बस मार्शल नियुक्त करेगी। आज उन्हें संबोधित करते हुए मैंने उनसे अपील की कि बसों में पूरी निष्ठा के साथ महिलाओं की सुरक्षा करें।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
