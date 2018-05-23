शहर चुनें

पांच मंजिला बिल्डिंग में लगी भीषण आग, सूचना पर पहुंची 22 फायर बिग्रेड की गाड़ी

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 23 May 2018 03:53 PM IST
file photo
file photo
दिल्ली के तैमूर नगर में एक पांच मंजिला बिल्डिंग में आग लग गई है। आग की सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर 22 फायर बिग्रेड की गाड़ी पहुंच गई हैं। घटना में अभी किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है।  
 

 
