JP Nadda: फरीदाबाद पहुंचे जेपी नड्डा, दो दिवसीय क्षेत्रीय पंचायत परिषद का करेंगे उद्घाटन

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा भाजपा क्षेत्रीय पंचायत राज परिषद के दो दिवसीय सम्मेलन का उद्घाटन करने के लिए फरीदाबाद के सूरजकुंड पहुंचे। मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने उनका स्वागत किया।
#WATCH | Haryana: BJP national president JP Nadda arrives in Surajkund, Faridabad to inaugurate two-day conference of the BJP regional Panchayat Raj Council; received by CM Manohar Lal Khattar pic.twitter.com/NNnaZWAotO— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023
