Faridabad News

Ballabhgarh: विदेश में नौकरी के नाम पर दो दोस्तों से 24.50 लाख रुपये की ठगी, बनवाया फर्जी वीजा और दस्तावेज

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, बल्लभगढ़ Published by: Digvijay Singh Updated Thu, 06 Jul 2023 05:34 PM IST
सार

Fraud of Rs 24.50 lakh from two friends in the name of job abroad
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
विदेश में नौकरी दिलाने के नाम दो युवकों से 24.50 लाख रुपये की ठगी करने का मामला सामने आया है। पैसे लेने के बाद आरोपियों ने फर्जी वीजा व दस्तावेज दे दिया। थाना सिटी पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरु कर दी है।


 

चावला कॉलोनी निवासी विक्रम गुप्ता ने बताया कि सेक्टर 23 संजय कॉलोनी निवासी चेतन शर्मा के साथ विदेश में नौकरी के लिए ऑनलाइन पोर्टल कंपनियों की तलाश कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान उनका संपर्क लखनऊ यूपी निवासी सलीम से हुआ। सलीम ने नोएडा निवासी अमन से मोबाइल पर संपर्क करवाया। 29 सितंबर 2021 को अमन ने दस्तावेज ई-मेल से मांगाया। उसकी पहली मुलाकात बल्लभगढ़ तहसील के सामने हुई, जहां उसके अनुभव के अनुसार आयरलैंड में इनेस स्टोर में नौकरी लगवाने की बात कहीं। साथ ही आरोपी ने वीजा भी दिलवाने को कहा। इस पूरे काम के लिए दोनों दोस्तों से 12-12 लाख रुपये की मांग की। उन्होंने आरोपी अमन से सुरक्षा के तौर पर आधार कार्ड, एक चेक और नोएडा ऑफिस का एड्रेस प्रूफ मांगा। 

 

इसके बाद कंपनी के मालिक सतेंदर को 50 हजार रुपये का चेक दिया। इस दौरान दोनों का ऑनलाइन इंटरव्यू करवाया गया और कुछ समय बाद उनको कंपनी का जॉब ऑफर लेटर दिया गया। जिसमें बताया कि आयरलैंड की इनेस स्टोर कंपनी में हो गया है। अब वीजा ऑफिस दिल्ली में समय लेकर वीजा संबंधी औपचारिकताओं को पूरा करना होगा। 20 अक्तूबर 2021 को दिल्ली में वीजा आफिस गए और कागजात, फोटो और बायोमैट्रिक सेशन पूरा किया। बाद में उन्हें पता चला कि वीजा रिजेक्ट हो गया है। उन्होंने अमन से संपर्क किया और पैसे वापिस मांगे तो उसने नोएडा यूपी अपने कार्यालय में बुलाया। आरोपी ने कुछ दिनों के बाद उनका पासपोर्ट व्हाट्सएप पर भेजा। जिस पर आयरलैंड का वीजा लगा हुआ था। 

 

दोनों दोस्तों ने निजी बैंक से लोन लेकर आरोपी को पैसे दे दिए। 7 जनवरी 2022 की टिकट बुक कर दी, लेकिन 6 जनवरी की शाम को एयरपोर्ट पहुंचे, तो फोन आया की यूरोप में कोविड गाइडलाइंस के चलते टिकट अभी कैंसिल कर दी गई है। 16 जनवरी के बाद ही जा सकते हैं। दोबारा से 17 जनवरी की टिकट बुक कर दी, लेकिन 17 जनवरी को सुबह टिकट भी रद्द हो गया, जिसका कारण यह बताया गया कि उनको पूरे पैसे नहीं दिए। 18 जनवरी को दोनों दोस्तों ने बाकी बचे हुए पैसे 4.5 लाख रुपये भी दे दिए। दोनों दोस्तों ने आरोपियों को 24.50 लाख रुपये दे दिए। 28 जनवरी की टिकट बुक कर दी और कहां की दुबई जाकर कोविड चेकअप के बाद ही आगे की टिकट बुक की जाएगी, लेकिन टिकट भी रद्द कर दी गई। उसके बाद आरोपियों ने फोन उठाना बंद कर दिया। जिसके बाद दोनों ने आयरलैंड एम्बेसी में ईमेल किया। जहां से पता चला कि वीजा फर्जी है। शिकायत मिलने पर पुलिस ने जांच के बाद बुधवार को केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

 

रेलवे में टीसी की नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर छह लाख ठगे
रेलवे में टिकेट कलेक्टर यानि टीसी की नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर 6 लाख रुपये की धोखाधड़ी करने पर आदर्श नगर थाना पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरु कर दी है। मथुरा यूपी निवासी विजेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि छह माह पहले सुभाष कॉलोनी निवासी नरेश तोमर व उसकी पत्नी ने अपने घर बुलाया था। जहां पर बेटे विष्णु की रेलवे में टीसी की नौकरी दिलाने के एवज में छह लाख रुपये की मांग की। उन्होंने दो दिन में ढाई लाख रुपये उनके घर पर नकद व साढ़े तीन लाख रुपये खाते में ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर किए। पैसे दिए हुए छह महीने बीत गए लेकिन नौकरी नहीं लगी। अब वह अपने पैसे वापस मांग रहे है तो दंपति उसको व उसके बेटे को जान से मारने की धमकी देने लगे।
