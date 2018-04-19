शहर चुनें

आग से तबाह हुई फसल का विधायक ने लिया जायजा

Noida Bureau Updated Thu, 19 Apr 2018 07:59 PM IST
शॉर्ट सर्किट की आग से राख हुई फसल का मिलेगा मुआवजा
फरीदाबाद। एनआईटी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के गांव नेकपुर व पाखल में हाईटेंशन तारों में हुए शॉट सर्किट के कारण आग लगने से राख हुई गेहूं की फसल का विधायक नगेंद्र भड़ाना ने जायजा लिया। उन्होंने पीड़ित किसानों से मुलाकात की और उन्हें मुआवजा दिलाने का आश्वासन दिया।
विधायक नगेंद्र भड़ाना, नायब तहसीलदार, गिर्दवाल विनय, पटवारी मुकेश के साथ दोनों गांवों में पहुंचे। विधायक ने कहा कि जैसे ही उन्हें किसानों के साथ हुए इस हादसे की जानकारी मिली उन्होंने तुरंत जिला उपायुक्त से इस विषय में बात की थी। जिला उपायुक्त ने भी तत्परता दिखाते हुए अधिकारियों की टीम को मेरे साथ गांव भेजा। उन्होंने पीड़ित किसानों को आश्वासन दिया कि उनका जो भी नुकसान हुआ है, उसकी भरपाई सरकार करेगी। इसके लिए फसल के नुकसान की पूरी जानकारी अधिकारियों को देनी पड़ेगी। विधायक ने कहा कि उन्होंने सरकार से प्रति एकड़ 50 हजार की मांग की है। उन्होंने किसानों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि वह अपनी फसल का बीमा जरूर कराकर रखें, क्योंकि आने वाले दिन बहुत ज्यादा गर्म होंगे। ऐसे में इस तरीके की घटनाएं होने की आशंका अधिक होगी।

