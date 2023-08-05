Earthquake: Delhi-NCR में भूकंप के झटके, अफगानिस्तान का हिंदूकुश रहा केंद्र, रिक्टर स्केल पर तीव्रता 5.8 रही

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में शनिवार रात करीब 9.34 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप के ये झटके फरीदाबाद, गुरुग्राम, जम्मू-कश्मीर समेत पाकिस्तान और अफगानिस्तान के कई इलाकों में महसूस हुए। भूकंप का केंद्र अफगानिस्तान का हिंदूकुश पर्वत रहा, जहां रिक्टर स्केल पर इसकी तीव्रता 5.8 मापी गई। झटकों से घबराकर लोग अपने-अपने घरों से बाहर निकलकर सुरक्षित स्थानों पर जा पहुंचे।

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale originated in Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/55YeDpajjz