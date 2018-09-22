शहर चुनें

Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   double murder in delhi mianwali mother and daughter stabbed in their residence

दिल्ली के मियांवली में डबल मर्डर, मां और दिव्यांग बेटी को बेरहमी से उतारा मौत के घाट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 22 Sep 2018 01:02 PM IST
double murder in delhi mianwali mother and daughter stabbed in their residence
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के मियांवली में डबल मर्डर की घटना सामने आने से पूरे इलाके में सनसनी मच गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार एक महिला और उसकी दिव्यांग बेटी की चाकू घोंपकर हत्या कर दी गई।
गौरतलब है कि मियांवली में एक 60 वर्षीय महिला और उसकी 40 वर्षीय दिव्यांग बेटी की उनके घर में ही किसी ने हत्या कर दी। मामले की जानकारी होने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मामले की तफ्तीश कर रही है।

शुरुआती जांच में पुलिस का अनुमान है कि यह किसी करीबी का काम हो सकता है। हालांकि साफतौर पुलिस ने अभी कुछ भी कहने से इनकार कर दिया है और जांच के बाद ही कुछ कहेंगे। पुलिस को अभी कोई सुराग नहीं मिला है।

murder in delhi crime news news in hindi delhi police mianwali
Pulwama and Shopian Cordoned
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा-शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों ने 10 गांवों को घेरा, घर-घर की जा रही आतंकियों की तलाश

आतंकियों द्वारा शुक्रवार को तीन एसपीओ की हत्या किए जाने के बाद सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकियों को खोजने के लिए बड़ा सर्च अभियान चलाया है।

22 सितंबर 2018

eastern and western peripheral expressway to form ring road outside delhi less accident congestion
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में भारी वाहनों के प्रेवश पर लगाम लगाने की तैयारी, दुर्घटनाएं होंगी कम

22 सितंबर 2018

heavy rain alert in delhi ncr and other parts of country, next three days to rain
Delhi NCR

बंगाल की खाड़ी से उठा चक्रवाती तूफान, दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत देश के कई हिस्सों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट

22 सितंबर 2018

पंजाब चुनाव मतगणना
Chandigarh

पंजाबः 22 जिला परिषदों 150 पंचायत समितियों के चुनाव के नतीजे आज, चल रही है मतगणना

22 सितंबर 2018

bamboo
Dehradun

खुली स्वरोजगार की राह, केंद्र सरकार की इस योजना के तहत बांस की खेती पर मिलेगी सब्सिडी 

22 सितंबर 2018

राजस्थान टोल दुर्घटना
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में बीयर से लदा हुआ ट्रक टोल प्लाजा से टकराया, टोल पर बही शराब की नदी 

22 सितंबर 2018

cm kejriwal asks 3 question to pm modi regarding rafale deal
Delhi NCR

सीएम केजरीवाल ने राफेल डील पर पूछे पीएम मोदी से 3 सवाल, अंबानी को भी बनाया निशाना

22 सितंबर 2018

हमले में घायल युवक।
Lucknow

अल्पसंख्यक आयोग की सदस्य रूमाना के बेटे को दबंगों ने पीटा, बुजुर्ग को परेशान करने का किया था विरोध

22 सितंबर 2018

मुहर्रम जुलूस
Lucknow

मोहर्रम के जुलूस में देश विरोधी नारों का वीडियो वायरल, पुलिस में दी तहरीर

22 सितंबर 2018

बारिश
Lucknow

ठंडी हवा संग बारिश से मौसम हुआ खुशनुमा, पश्चिमी यूपी में भारी बरसात की चेतावनी

22 सितंबर 2018

