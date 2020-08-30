शहर चुनें
Delhi Police arrests two suspected pro Khalistan terrorists in national capital

दिल्ली में खालिस्तान समर्थक दो संदिग्ध आतंकी गिरफ्तार, पुलिस कर रही पूछताछ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 30 Aug 2020 10:18 AM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस
दिल्ली पुलिस - फोटो : delhipolice.nic.in

ख़बर सुनें
राजधानी दिल्ली में रविवार को खालिस्तान समर्थक दो आतंकी गिरफ्तार किए गए हैं। दोनों की पहचान इंद्रजीत गिल और जसपाल सिंह के रूप में की गई है।
इन दोनों ने पंजाब के मोगा में जिला कलेक्टर कार्यालय में स्वतंत्रता दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर खालिस्तान का झंडा फहराया था। पुलिस ने बताया कि दोनों आतंकी प्रतिबंधित चैनल सिख फॉर जस्टिस से भी जुड़े हुए थे।
आतंकियों की गिरफ्तारी की खबर से राजधानी में सनसनी फैल गई है। पुलिस दोनों संदिग्धों को गिरफ्तार कर पूछताछ कर रही है। 
 
khalistan news delhi police terrorist in delhi

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

