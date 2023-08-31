Delhi Murder: अमेजन मैनेजर हत्याकांड का मुख्य आरोपी भी गिरफ्तार, पुलिस ने अब तक दो को पकड़ा

दिल्ली पुलिस ने अमेजन मैनेजर हत्याकांड के मुख्य आरोपी माया को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इससे पहले पुलिस ने एक अन्य आरोपी बिलाल को देर रात करीब दो बजे सिग्नेचर ब्रिज के पास से पकड़ा था। इन दोनों ने अपने साथियों को साथ मिलकर भजनपुरा में ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां बरसाई थीं। जिसमें अमेजन कंपनी के मैनेजर की मौत हो गई थी और एक अन्य घायल हुआ था। दिल्ली पुलिस ने बताया कि इस मामले में बाकी आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं। आगे की जांच जारी है।

#WATCH | Delhi | One person named Bilal Gani alias Mallu (18 years old) has been arrested in connection with the Bhajanpura murder case. The accused was apprehended near Signature Bridge at about 2 a.m. On 29th August, the arrested accused along with his 4 other associates were… pic.twitter.com/PdL3OKosH8