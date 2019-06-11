शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR ›   delhi man files complaint against gang who dupes people in name of medical college admission

मेडिकल कॉलेज में दाखिले के नाम पर ठगे 58 लाख रुपये, पुलिस ने गैंग के खिलाफ किया केस दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 04:53 PM IST
delhi man files complaint against gang who dupes people in name of medical college admission
मेडिकल कॉलेज में दाखिले के नाम पर लोगों को ठगने वाले गैंग के खिलाफ दिल्ली पुलिस ने मंगलवार को केस दर्ज किया है।
एक शिकायकर्ता ने पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है कि नकली आईडी के माध्यम से कुछ लोगों ने उसे मेडिकल कॉलेज में दाखिले का आश्वासन दिया था।

इसके लिए उन्होंने शिकायतकर्ता से 70 लाख रुपये मांगे थे। जब पीड़ित ने 58 लाख रुपये की किश्त दे दी तो आरोपियों ने अपना फोन ही बंद कर दिया। इसके बाद पीड़ित शख्स ने पुलिस में इसकी शिकायत की है, जिसकी जांच पुलिस कर रही है।

crime in delhi fraud in name of medical college admission delhi police
