Delhi Liquor Scam: सुधांशु त्रिवेदी का बड़ा आरोप, शराब घोटाले में पूरी 'AAP' शामिल, यहां भ्रष्टाचार अब आम बात

Delhi Liquor Policy Case: राजधानी दिल्ली में हुए कथित शराब घोटाला मामले में सांसद संजय सिंह की गिरफ्तारी के बाद से आम आदमी पार्टी और भारतीय जनता पार्टी आमने सामने आ गई हैं। दोनों पार्टियों के नेता एक दूसरे पर जमकर वार कर रहे हैं। इसी बीच भाजपा सांसद और पार्टी प्रवक्ता सुधांशु त्रिवेदी ने एक बार फिर आप पार्टी पर निशाना साधा और पूरी पार्टी को शराब घोटाला मामले में घेरा। वहीं सीएम केजरीवाल ने भी भाजपा पर निशाना साधा है।
#WATCH | BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "...It is our belief that this is food for thought for people in the country who talk about experimental politics... This is not the time for experimental politics... The results of experimental politics can be dangerous for the country.… pic.twitter.com/nj6KsK2ddN— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "...They probed us so much, did anything come out?...You heard the Supreme Court yesterday, the entire liquor scam is false, no even a penny was exchanged. Judge kept asking for evidence but they had none. In a few days, the liquor scam… pic.twitter.com/jGPdWyWmFd— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023
#WATCH | On AAP MP Sanjay Singh's arrest, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi says, "They did not find even a single penny from Sanjay Singh's residence but still he was arrested by BJP's ED. We are seeing that the parties which speak against PM Modi are being raided by ED, CBI,… pic.twitter.com/UM7cdINQvD— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023
