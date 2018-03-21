शहर चुनें

केजरीवाल-एलजी में फिर बढ़ सकती है खींचतान, राशन की डोरस्टेप डिलीवरी नामंजूर

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 01:50 PM IST
kejriwal baijal
kejriwal baijal
आम आदमी पार्टी के दिल्ली में डोर स्टेप डिलीवरी को लेकर दिल्ली सरकार काफी गंभीर थी। काफी उम्मीदों के साथ दिल्ली सरकार ने इस प्रस्ताव को दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल को भेजा था।
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट कर ये जानकारी दी कि दिल्ली के एलजी ने डोर स्टेप डिलीवरी के प्रस्ताव को अस्वीकार कर दिया है। 

अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट किया है कि ये बहुत दुख की बात है कि हमारे आदरणीय उपराज्यपाल ने डोरस्टेप डिलीवरी ऑफ राशन स्कीम को अस्वीकारा है। इस बात का खेद है कि इतने जरूरी प्रपोजल को उन्होंने ठुकरा दिया।
 

arvind kejriwal

