दिल्ली HC ने दिया निर्देश, एक महीने में केवल इतने घंटे ही फ्लाइट उड़ाएंगे पायलट, क्योंकि..

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 06:02 PM IST
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने नागरिक उड्डयन महानिदेशालय (डीजीसीए) को निर्देश दिए हैं। कोर्ट के मुताबिक अब पाइलट एक महीने में केवल 125 घंटे ही विमान उड़ा सकेंगे।
125 घंटों से ज्यादा विमान उड़ाने की अनुमति नहीं दी गई है। साथ ही कोर्ट ने ये भी कहा है कि पाइलट से जरूरत से ज्यादा काम करवाना यात्रियों के लिए खतरा बन सकता है।


