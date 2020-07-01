शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi Govt directs all depts to maintain status quo in NCT and modifies night curfew timing 

अनलॉक-2: दिल्ली सरकार ने जारी किए दिशा-निर्देश, बदला गया रात्रि कर्फ्यू का समय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 01 Jul 2020 11:33 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : PTI

दिल्ली सरकार ने अनलॉक-2 को लेकर एनसीटी के लिए दिशा निर्देश जारी कर दिया है। सरकार ने सभी स्वायत्तशासी निकायों, सार्वजनिक उपक्रमों, निगमों, स्थानीय निकायों को निर्देश दिया है कि वे लोगों के आवागमन को यथास्थिति बनाए रखें। वहीं रात्रि कर्फ्यू जो रात के 9 से सुबह पांच बजे तक लागू था, उसके समय को बदलकर रात 10 बजे से सुबह पांच बजे तक कर दिया गया है।
