दिल्ली की इस बस्ती में लगी भीषण आग, 6 दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 18 Mar 2018 03:00 PM IST
Delhi: Fire breaks out in slum area near Lakshmi Nagar; Six fire tenders at the spot
राजधानी दिल्ली में उस वक्त अफरा-तफरी मच गई जब बस्ती में आग लगने की खबर फैली। बता दें कि दिल्ली के लक्ष्मीनगर इलाके में स्थित बस्ती में रविवार को दिन में आग लग गई। मौके पर 6 दमकल की गाड़ियां पहुंची।
 
fire in delhi

