Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi election 2020 live updates: EC notice to kapil mishra, amit shah rallies developments of day

Live

Delhi Election 2020: कपिल मिश्रा को चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस, अमित शाह आज करेंगे तीन रैलियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 11:12 AM IST
delhi election 2020 live updates: EC notice to kapil mishra, amit shah rallies developments of day
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 - फोटो : amar ujala

खास बातें

दिल्ली का चुनाव जैसे-जैसे पास आता जा रहा है, चुनावी प्रचार तेजी पकड़ते जा रहे हैं। हर पार्टियां अपने तरीके से प्रचार कर रही हैं। इस बीच कई ऐसे बयान सामने आ रहे हैं जिस पर चुनाव आयोग भी कड़ी नजर बनाए हुए है। ऐसे ही एक बयान के लिए भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा को चुनाव आयोग ने नोटिस भेजा है। एक ओर जहां आम आदमी पार्टी अपने काम पर घर-घर जाकर व रोड शो के माध्यम से चुनाव प्रचार कर रही है, वहीं भाजपा अपने स्टार प्रचारकों के माध्यम से ताबड़तोड़ रैलियां कर रही है। आज अमित शाह दिल्ली में ताबड़तोड़ तीन रैलियां करेंगे, वहीं नड्डा दो रैलियां करेंगे। ऐसे में आज दिनभर क्या होगा, पढ़ें पल-पल का हर अपडेट....
लाइव अपडेट

11:08 AM, 24-Jan-2020
कपिल मिश्रा ने कहा- देश में सच बोलना गुनाह नहीं 
चुनाव आयोग के नोटिस पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा ने कहा कि मुझे कल रात चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस मिला है, मैं आज नोटिस का जवाब दूंगा। मैं मानता हूं कि मैनें कुछ गलत नहीं कहा है। सच बोलना इस देश में गुनाह नहीं है। मैं अपने बयान पर अडिग हूं। 

शाहीन बाग में सड़कों पर अतिक्रमण किया हुआ है, लोगों को स्कूल, ऑफिस, अस्पताल जाने से रोका जा रहा है, भड़काऊ नारेबाजी की जा रही है। शाहीन बाग में आतंकी आंदोलन चलाया जा रहा है। जिस बेशर्मी के साथ मनीष सिसोदिया ये कह रहे है कि वो शाहीन बाग के साथ खड़े हैं, उससे पता चलता है कि यह एक राजनीतिक आंदोलन है।
 


 
10:39 AM, 24-Jan-2020
चुनाव आयोग द्वारा नोटिस जारी किए जाने के बाद भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा ने ट्विटर पर प्रतिक्रिया दी है। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया 'सच बोलने में डर कैसा, सत्य पर अडिग हूं'। 
10:25 AM, 24-Jan-2020
भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा को चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस 
चुनाव आयोग ने दिल्ली के मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी से भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा के ट्वीट पर रिपोर्ट मांगी है। जिसके बाद रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर्स ने बीजेपी नेता कपिल मिश्रा को नोटिस जारी किया है। आपको बता दें कि कपिल मिश्रा ने गुरुवार को ट्वीट किया था कि 8 फरवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच मुकाबला होगा।
10:13 AM, 24-Jan-2020

दिल्ली चुनाव: कपिल मिश्रा को चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस, अमित शाह आज करेंगे तीन रैलियां

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में रैली और सभाओं का सिलसिला जोर पकड़ रहा है। आज दिल्ली में केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की तीन रैलियां हैं। भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा भी दो रैलियां करने वाले हैं। अपने प्रचार रथ को गति देते हुए दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री और पार्टी के सबसे बड़े प्रचारक अरविंद केजरीवाल भी राजधानी में रोड शो करने वाले हैं। कल केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने मटियाला विधानसभा क्षेत्र में आयोजित जनसभा में आप व कांग्रेस पर जमकर निशाना साधा था। उन्होंने सीएए, अनुच्छेद 370, जेएनयू मामला, शाहीन बाग को लेकर आप व कांग्रेस को कठघरे में खड़ा किया। 
delhi election 2020 election delhi assembly election 2020 delhi election commission amit shah kapil mishra
