Delhi Election 2020: कपिल मिश्रा को चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस, अमित शाह आज करेंगे तीन रैलियां

11:08 AM, 24-Jan-2020

Kapil Mishra, BJP: Roads are encroached upon in Shaheen Bagh, people aren't being allowed to go to schools, offices, hospitals, inciting slogans are being raised. The shamelessness with which Manish Sisodia said he stands with Shaheen Bagh means that this is a political movement. https://t.co/PpYXzFMfm1