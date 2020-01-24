Delhi Election 2020: कपिल मिश्रा को चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस, अमित शाह आज करेंगे तीन रैलियां

LiveDelhi Election 2020: कपिल मिश्रा को चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस, अमित शाह आज करेंगे तीन रैलियां
Kapil Mishra, BJP: Roads are encroached upon in Shaheen Bagh, people aren't being allowed to go to schools, offices, hospitals, inciting slogans are being raised. The shamelessness with which Manish Sisodia said he stands with Shaheen Bagh means that this is a political movement. https://t.co/PpYXzFMfm1— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020
सच बोलने में डर कैसा— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 24, 2020
सत्य पर अडिग हूँ
#UPDATE: Returning Officers issues notice to BJP leader Kapil Mishra over his tweet on #DelhiElections2020 https://t.co/BRBBo1Jixa— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020
24 जनवरी 2020