Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi Cabinet dismisses the panel of advocates representing Police in court cases regarding February riots

दिल्ली हिंसा: अदालती मामलों में पुलिस का प्रतिनिधित्व कर रहा अधिवक्ताओं का पैनल खारिज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 28 Jul 2020 06:15 PM IST
दिल्ली हिंसा
दिल्ली हिंसा - फोटो : जी पॉल

उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा के संबंध में अदालती मामलों में दिल्ली पुलिस का प्रतिनिधित्व करने के लिए नियुक्त अधिवक्ताओं के पैनल को मंगलवार को दिल्ली मंत्रिमंडल ने खारिज कर दिया। दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय द्वारा यह जानकारी दी गई।
delhi police delhi news delhi violence

