Patparganj Elections 2020 Live: पटपड़गंज में कांटे की टक्कर, शुरू हुई मतगणना

LivePatparganj Elections 2020 Live: पटपड़गंज में कांटे की टक्कर, शुरू हुई मतगणना
#DelhiElections: Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj assembly constituency Manish Sisodia and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ravi Negi at Akshardham counting centre pic.twitter.com/VAlUKxWMQj— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting for assembly elections #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/nQLa0N7aO3— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
ॐ असतो मा सद्गमय।— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 11, 2020
तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय।
मृत्योर्मामृतं गमय।।
हे ईश्वर! हमको असत्य से सत्य की ओर ले चलो। अंधकार से प्रकाश की ओर ले चलो। मृत्यु से अमरता के भाव की ओर ले चलो।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सीबीआई ने दो लाख रुपये के कथित रिश्वत मामले में दिल्ली सरकार के एक अधिकारी को गिरफ्तार किया है, जिन्हें उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया का विशेष कर्तव्य अधिकारी (ओएसडी) बताया जा रहा है।
7 फरवरी 2020