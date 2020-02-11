Delhi Elections Result LIVE: शुरुआती रुझानों में आप ने ली तेजी से बढ़त, भाजपा छूटी पीछे

LiveDelhi Elections Result LIVE: शुरुआती रुझानों में आप ने ली तेजी से बढ़त, भाजपा छूटी पीछे
#DelhiElections: Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj assembly constituency Manish Sisodia and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ravi Negi at Akshardham counting centre pic.twitter.com/VAlUKxWMQj— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
Counting of votes begins, visuals from a counting centre in Maharani Bagh. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/PzyFNLe9Em— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting for assembly elections #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/nQLa0N7aO3— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
Manoj Tiwari, BJP Delhi Chief: I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/3xPHnd6qNf— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
#DelhiElections2020: An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter reaches Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence with his children. Counting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi to begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/jFG9M6VZ4W— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
