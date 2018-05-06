मालूम हो कि हालही में इंदिरा गांधी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे के वॉशरूम में एक लावारिस बैग मिला था। उस बैग में से 9 सोने के बिस्किट्स निकले थे।
Custom officers seized 100 Apple iPhone X from valued at Rs 85,61,169, from passenger at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport; Passenger arrested, further investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/ieWDnov4HR— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2018
6 मई 2018