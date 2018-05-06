शहर चुनें

100 आईफोन X लेकर यात्रा करने की फिराक में था यात्री, IGI एयरपोर्ट पर किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 06 May 2018 01:38 PM IST
iphone
iphone - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे (आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट) पर एक यात्री को गिरफ्तार किया है। हवाई अड्डे पर तैनात कस्टम अफसरों ने उसे अपनी गिरफ्त में ले लिया है।
बता दें कि यात्री 100 ऐप्पल आईफोन X लेकर यात्रा करने की फिराक में था उससे सभी आईफोन बरामद किए हैं। इन आईफोन्स की कीमत कुल 85, 61, 169 रुपये है।
  मालूम हो कि हालही में इंदिरा गांधी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे के वॉशरूम में एक लावारिस बैग मिला था। उस बैग में से 9 सोने के बिस्किट्स निकले थे।
