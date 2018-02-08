#Delhi : 21-year-old motorcyclist dead after his neck was stuck in a wire that was tied between two barricades which were placed on the road by Police near Netaji Subhash Place. Case registered, 4 beat constables and division officers suspended.

#Delhi: SHO Netaji Subhash Place sent to district line following incident where a 21-year-old motorcyclist died yesterday after his neck was stuck in a wire that was tied between two barricades which were placed on the road by Police near Netaji Subhash Place.