घर लौट रहे युवक के गले में फंसा पुलिस बैरिकेडिंग में बंधा तार, गई जान, SHO लाइन हाजिर

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 11:05 AM IST
delhi boy of 21 year died of police barricading wire stuck in neck at subhash place, 5 cop suspend
दिल्ली पुलिस
दिल्ली पुलिस अपने काम के प्रति कितनी लापरवाह इसका अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि उसके द्वारा की गई बैरिकेडिंग ने एक 21 वर्षीय युवक की जान ले ली।

मामला दिल्ली के नेताजी सुभाष प्लेस का है, जहां बुधवार देर रात अभ‌िषेक नाम का 21 वर्षीय शख्स अपने घर लौट रहा था और अंधेरा होने की वजह से उसे बैरिकेंडिंग के बीच की में बंधा तार नजर नहीं आया।

अभ‌िषेक ने बैरिके‌डिंग के बीच से जाने की को‌शिश की‌ और उनके बीच का तार उसकी गर्दन में जा फंसा और रफ्तार तेज होने के कारण उस तार ने अभ‌िषेक की जान ले ली।

पुलिस की इस घोर लापरवाही ने उस शख्स की जान ले ली, जिसके बाद इस मामले में कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस ने इस मामले में लिप्त पुलिसवालों पर केस दर्ज किया है। इसके साथ ही उस इलाके के चार बीट कांस्टेबल समेत डिविजन अफसर को सस्पेंड कर दिया है। साथ ही एसएचओ को लाइन हाज‌िर कर द‌िया है।

बता दें कि पुलिस को बैरिकेडिंग करने की तो अनुमति होती है लेकिन बैरिकेडिंग के बीच में इस तरह के तार बांधने की अनुमति नहीं होती। यानी पुलिस ने नियमों को ताक पर रखकर सुभाष प्लेस में ये बैरिके‌डिंग की थी जिसने अंकित की जान ले ली।



