Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 live updates of protests and road and metro traffic in delhi

Live

नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में दिल्ली में कई जगह प्रदर्शन, आठ मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद, धारा 144 लागू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 19 Dec 2019 10:12 AM IST
Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 live updates of protests and road and metro traffic in delhi
protest against caa - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खास बातें

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ बीते रविवार को जामिया नगर में हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन और फिर सीलमपुर में हुए प्रदर्शन के बाद दिल्ली पुलिस अलर्ट पर है। वहीं गुरुवार को कुछ प्रदर्शनों के चलते कई मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद कर दिए हैं और कम्यूनिस्ट पार्टी के प्रदर्शन को दिल्ली पुलिस ने अनुमति नहीं दी है। पढ़ें दिनभर की अपडेट्स...

लाइव अपडेट

10:11 AM, 19-Dec-2019

लाल किले के आसपास धारा 144 लागू

दिल्ली पुलिस ने आज जगह-जगह होने वाले प्रदर्शनों के चलते लाल किले के आसपास के इलाके में धारा 144 लागू कर दी है। इसके तहत प्रभावित इलाके में 4 से ज्यादा लोग एक जगह इकट्ठा नहीं हो सकते।


 
10:00 AM, 19-Dec-2019

ये आठ स्टेशन रहेंगे बंद

दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कार्पोरेशन ने आज शहर में होने वाले प्रदर्शनों के चलते दिल्ली के मेट्रो स्टेशन के निकास और प्रवेश द्वार बंद कर दिए हैं। इन स्टेशनों पर ट्रेन नहीं रुकेगी। इन स्टेशनों के नाम हैं- जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया, जसोला विहार, शाहीन बाग, मुनिर्का, लाल किला, जामा मस्जिद, चांदनी चौक और विश्वविद्यालय मेट्रो स्टेशन।

 

 
09:59 AM, 19-Dec-2019

'हम भारत के लोग' विरोध मार्च को निकालने की नहीं दी इजाजत

दिल्ली पुलिस ने लाल किला से शहीद भगत सिंह पार्क(आईटीओ) तक निकाला जाने वाले विरोध मार्च को भी निकालने की इजाजत नहीं दी है। यह 'हम भारत के लोग' के बैनर तले सुबह 11.30 बजे निकाला जाना था।

 
09:46 AM, 19-Dec-2019

नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में दिल्ली में कई जगह प्रदर्शन, आठ मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद, धारा 144 लागू

दिल्ली पुलिस ने आज दोपहर 12 बजे से होने वाले कम्यूनिस्ट पार्टी के विरोध मार्च को निकालने की इजाजत नहीं दी है। यह मार्च मंडी हाउस से जंतर-मंतर तक निकाला जाना था।
 
jamia violence jamia protest jamia millia islamia seelampur delhi seelampur violence noida traffic police delhi traffic police delhi police violence in delhi violence in seelampur caa 2019 protest against caa nrc bill
फतेहपुर में दुष्कर्म
Kanpur

फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म पीड़िता जिंदगी की जंग हारी, दरिंदों ने जला दिया था जिंदा

कानपुर के हैलट अस्पताल में भर्ती फतेहपुर कांड की पीड़िता जिंदगी की जंग हार गई। पीड़िता की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई थी। जिसके चलते गुरुवार तड़के पीड़िता की मौत हो गई।

19 दिसंबर 2019

मोहब्बत शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Bareilly

बरेली: हीटर पर खाना गर्म करते वक्त लगा करंट, फिर धधक उठे युवक के कपड़े और बिस्तर, मौत

19 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

आज और कल जाम की स्थिति देखकर ही घर से निकलें, दिल्ली में दो बड़े प्रदर्शन

19 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

माता वैष्णो देवी दर्शन के लिए रेलवे चलाएगा दो विशेष ट्रेनें

19 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

उत्तरी दिल्ली में रहने वाले स्वच्छ हवा में ले सकेंगे सांस, 26 करोड़ की लागत से लगेंगे 26 स्मोक टावर

19 दिसंबर 2019

delhi winter
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में इस मौसम की सबसे सर्द रात, पारा 7 डिग्री सेल्सियस

19 दिसंबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल का भाजपा पर करारा हमला, बोले- जो हार रहे, वे करवा रहे दिल्ली में दंगे

19 दिसंबर 2019

schools will remain closed till 21 Dec.
Lucknow

यूपी: भीषण ठंड के कारण दो दिनों तक बंद रहेंगे सभी स्कूल

18 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार : दुष्कर्म से बचकर भागी युवती की गोली मारकर हत्या करने की कोशिश

19 दिसंबर 2019

शाही इमाम अहमद बुखारी
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून पर शाही इमाम का बयान, बोले- इससे भारतीय मुसलमानों को डरने की जरूरत नहीं

18 दिसंबर 2019

