नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में दिल्ली में कई जगह प्रदर्शन, आठ मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद, धारा 144 लागू

Liveनागरिकता कानून के विरोध में दिल्ली में कई जगह प्रदर्शन, आठ मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद, धारा 144 लागू
Delhi: Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed near Red Fort. https://t.co/9iaVHz1vev— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
Security Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 19, 2019
Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Munirka are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations.
Security Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 19, 2019
Entry & exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations.
Delhi Police: Permission has not been granted for the protest march to be held by communist party from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar over #CitizenshipAmmendmentAct and NRC at 12 pm today. https://t.co/9iaVHz1vev— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कानपुर के हैलट अस्पताल में भर्ती फतेहपुर कांड की पीड़िता जिंदगी की जंग हार गई। पीड़िता की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई थी। जिसके चलते गुरुवार तड़के पीड़िता की मौत हो गई।
19 दिसंबर 2019