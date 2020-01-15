शहर चुनें

नागरिकता कानून: एएमयू की सभी परीक्षाएं रद्द, जल्द जारी होगी नई तारीख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़ Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 07:13 PM IST
उमर सलीम पीरजादा पीआरओ (एएमयू)
उमर सलीम पीरजादा पीआरओ (एएमयू) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ जारी प्रदर्शनों को देखते हुए अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय (एएमयू) ने सभी परीक्षाएं रद्द कर दी हैं। विश्वविद्यालय के पीआरओ उमर सलीम पीरजादा ने कहा कि विश्वविद्यालय में होने वाली सभी परीक्षाएं रद्द कर दी गई हैं। जल्द ही नई तारीखों की घोषणा की जाएगी। 
caa nrc amu caa protest
