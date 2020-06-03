जम्मू-कश्मीर: गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर अनंतनाग पुलिस ने मारा छापा, 24 किलो विस्फोटक बरामद

Based on a credible input, Anantnag Police raided the residential house of Adil Maqbool Wani, a resident of Nanil, and recovered 24 kgs of illegal explosive material which was packed in polythene bags and concealed in nylon bags: Jammu & Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/BrYvfTEIh7— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020
