aap mla naresh balyan statement can land kejriwal in big trouble, says inappropriate about delhi CS

आप विधायक के इस बयान से मुश्किल में पड़ सकते हैं केजरीवाल, कहा- '...ऐसे अधिकारियों को ठोकना चाहिए'

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 03:12 PM IST
aap mla naresh balyan statement can land kejriwal in big trouble, says inappropriate about delhi CS
naresh balyan
केजरीवाल के आवास पर मुख्य सचिव से हाथापाई मामले में फजीहत झेल रही आम आदमी पार्टी अपने एक विधायक के विवादित बयान से बड़ी मुश्किल में फंस सकती है।
मालूम हो कि आप विधायक नरेश बाल्यान ने शुक्रवार को दिल्ली के उत्तम नगर में एक जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए विवादित बयान दे दिया है। बाल्यान ने कहा, 'जो मुख्य सचिव के साथ हुआ, जो इन्होंने झूठा आरोप लगाया, मैं तो कह रहा हूं ऐसे अधिकारियों को ठोकना चाहिए।'

बाल्यान ने आगे कहा कि, 'जो आम आदमी के काम रोक के बैठे हैं ऐसे अधिकारियों के साथ यही सलूक होना चाहिए।'

 
naresh balyan arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party anshu prakash

