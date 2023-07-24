Notifications

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR News ›   76 samples of water failed in two months in Ghaziabad most of them from water plants

कहीं आप भी तो नहीं पी रहे दूषित पानी: दो महीने में पानी के 76 नमूने फेल, इनमें अधिकांश वाटर के प्लांट से

माई सिटी रिपोर्टर, गाजियाबाद Published by: आकाश दुबे Updated Mon, 24 Jul 2023 10:26 PM IST
सार

जनवरी से जून तक पानी के 874 नमूने लिए गए हैं, इनमें 208 नमूने फेल पाए गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जिन स्थानों के नमूने फेल पाए गए, उन्हें नोटिस देने के साथ ही एक सप्ताह बाद दोबारा जांच की गई थी।

76 samples of water failed in two months in Ghaziabad most of them from water plants
can water - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
दो महीने में 76 स्थानों पर पानी के नमूने फेल पाए गए हैं। अधिकांश नमूने पानी के प्लांट से लिए गए हैं। कई स्थानों पर पानी में बैक्टीरिया भी मिला है। जून में 187 नमूने लिए गए थे। उसमें 36 फेल हुए थे, जबकि जुलाई में 194 नमूने लिए गए, उनमें से 40 नमूने फेल पाए गए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सभी को नोटिस भेजकर प्रशासन और नगर निगम को भी सूचना भेजी है।

जिला सर्विलांस अधिकारी (डीएसओ) डॉ. आरके गुप्ता का कहना है कि जनवरी से जून तक पानी के 874 नमूने लिए गए हैं, इनमें 208 नमूने फेल पाए गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जिन स्थानों के नमूने फेल पाए गए, उन्हें नोटिस देने के साथ ही एक सप्ताह बाद दोबारा जांच की गई थी। अधिकांश स्थानों पर पानी की गुणवत्ता में सुधार किया गया, लेकिन कई स्थानों पर कोई सुधार नहीं हुआ, उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए प्रशासन को पत्र भेजा गया है। डीएसओ का कहना है कि सबसे गंभीर बात है कि पानी के अधिकांश प्लांटों के नमूने फेल पाए जा रहे हैं। एक प्लांट से 500 से एक हजार स्थानों पर पानी की आपूर्ति की जाती है। प्लांट से जिन स्थानों पर पानी की आपूर्ति होती है, वहां भी लोगों के रोगों की चपेट में आने की आशंका बनी रहती है। डीएसओ ने बताया कि विभाग की ओर से पानी की जांच लगातार की जा रही है।

20 लीटर पानी में एक गोली क्लोरीन की मिलाएं
एमएमजी अस्पताल के फिजिशियन डॉ. आलोक रंजन का कहना है कि अगर प्लांट से भी पानी मंगवाया जा रहा है, तब भी उसमें क्लोरीन की गोली जरूर डालें। इससे डायरिया और पेट संबंधी अन्य रोग होने की आशंका कम हो जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि नल से आने वाले पानी को उबालकर ठंडा करके पीने के लिए इस्तेमाल करें। संभव हो तो फिल्टर का प्रयोग करें या फिर पानी में 20 लीटर पानी में क्लोरीन की एक गोली जरूर मिलाएं।

बढ़ रही है मरीजों की संख्या
एमएमजी अस्पताल के सीएमएस डॉ. मनोज चतुर्वेदी का कहना है कि गंदा पानी पीने के कारण प्रत्येक उम्र के लोगों में पेट से जुड़ी बीमारियां बढ़ रही हैं। अस्पताल में प्रतिदिन 400 से अधिक मरीज पेट से संबंधित बीमारियों का इलाज कराने आ रहे हैं। इनमें से 50 से 60 मरीजों में डायरिया की पुष्टि हो रही है। प्रतिदिन 15 से 20 मरीज भर्ती हो रहे हैं। इनमें बच्चों की संख्या ज्यादा है। सोमवार को भी अस्पताल में डायरिया से बीमार 12 बच्चों को भर्ती किया गया है।

पांच वर्षों में पानी की जांच की स्थिति
वर्ष                  नमूने         फेल
2023 अब तक  874         208
2022              1045       302
2021             394          114
2020             212          64
2019             439          128

इन स्थानों पर फेल हुए पानी के नमूने
दुर्गा इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया, ट्रोनिका सिटी
साजिद अंसारी पानी प्लांट, शहीदनगर
नवीन चौधरी पानी प्लांट, नेहरू नगर
सतेंद्र पानी प्लांट, भोपुरा
आयुष पानी प्लांट, नंदग्राम
डीएस डोसा फैक्ट्री, राजेंद्र नगर
खड़क सिंह ढाबा, राजनगर एक्सटेंशन
अग्रवाल हाइट वाटर टैंक राजनगर एक्सटेंशन
रोटी-मसाला रेस्टोरेंट गोविंदपुरम
मुस्तकीम वाटर प्लांट गुलजार कालोनी
शहीद बेकरी पप्पू कालोनी
समर वाटर सप्लाई नंदग्राम
दीक्षा वाटर प्लांट जागृति विहार
जेएम रॉयल पार्क फार्म हाउस रामप्रस्थ
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

