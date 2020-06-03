कोरोना वायरस: दिल्ली में आज मिले 1513 नए संक्रमित, 299 मरीज ठीक होकर लौटे घर

1513 #COVID19 cases & 9 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 23645, including 13497 active cases & 606 deaths: Delhi health Department pic.twitter.com/s4kTJslKCg— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020
