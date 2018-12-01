शहर चुनें

कर्णप्रयाग में प्रधान के लिए एक नामांकन प्रपत्र बिका

कर्णप्रयाग में प्रधान के लिए एक नामांकन प्रपत्र बिका

Dehradun Bureau Updated Sat, 01 Dec 2018 10:03 PM IST
कर्णप्रयाग/देवाल। त्रिस्तरीय पंचायतों में हो रहे उपचुनावों के तहत ब्लाक के देवाल ग्राम पंचायत में प्रधान के लिए एक और वार्ड सभासद के लिए एक आवेदन पत्र की बिक्री हुई। ग्राम पंचायत देवल में प्रधान रेखा देवी के इस्तीफे के बाद उपचुनाव हो रहे हैं।
ब्लाक के सहायक पंचायत राज अधिकारी एमएम नगवाल ने बताया कि देवल ग्राम पंचायत में शनिवार को प्रधान के लिए अर्चना देवी पत्नी आशीष और वार्ड सदस्य के लिए सुरेंद्र सिंह पुत्र वीरेंद्र सिंह ने नामांकन प्रपत्र खरीदा। दूसरी ओर देवाल ब्लाक के सहायक पंचायत राज अधिकारी दलेबु लाल ने बताया कि धुरा धारकोट ग्राम पंचायत में ग्राम प्रधान की मृत्यु हो जाने के बाद ग्राम प्रधान के पद पर उपचुनाव हो रहा है, जबकि हाटकल्याणी, ताजपुर और सेलखोला में एक-एक वार्ड सदस्य का भी उपचुनाव होना है। दलेबु लाल ने बताया कि नामांकन प्रपत्र के बिक्री के पहले दिन एक भी नामांकन नहीं खरीदा गया। उपचुनाव के तहत 13 दिसंबर को मतदान और 15 दिसंबर को मतगणना होनी है।











सस्पेंड
Dehradun

अनियमितताओं में दोषी पाए जाने पर सिचाई सिंचाई विभाग का प्रमुख अभियंता निलंबित

सिंचाई विभाग काशीपुर के तत्कालीन ईई और वर्तमान में प्रमुख अभियंता कार्यालय देहरादून में एसई के पद पर तैनात रामसकल आर्य को वित्तीय अनियमितताओं में निलंबित कर दिया गया है।

1 दिसंबर 2018

जनासू के ग्रामीणों ने रेल विकास निगम के अधिकारियों को लौटाया खाली हाथ
Dehradun

जनासू के ग्रामीणों ने रेल विकास निगम के अधिकारियों को लौटाया खाली हाथ

1 दिसंबर 2018

वार्षिक समारोह में दी लोक गीत और नृत्य की प्रस्तुति
Dehradun

वार्षिक समारोह में दी लोक गीत और नृत्य की प्रस्तुति

1 दिसंबर 2018

श्रीराम परिवार की निकाली भव्य शोभायात्रा
Dehradun

श्रीराम परिवार की निकाली भव्य शोभायात्रा

1 दिसंबर 2018

वर्षों बाद बिजली की रोशनी से जगमग हुए सुमाड़ी व जखेड़ गांव
Dehradun

वर्षों बाद बिजली की रोशनी से जगमग हुए सुमाड़ी व जखेड़ गांव

1 दिसंबर 2018

सड़कें बनेंगी तो होगा गांवों का विकास, रूकेगा पलायन: नेगी
Dehradun

सड़कें बनेंगी तो होगा गांवों का विकास, रूकेगा पलायन: नेगी

1 दिसंबर 2018

एनआईटी सुरक्षाकर्मी की मौत मामले मे आया नया मोड़
Dehradun

एनआईटी सुरक्षाकर्मी की मौत मामले मे आया नया मोड़

1 दिसंबर 2018

सांस्कृतिक मूल्यों को करें पाठ्यक्रमों में शामिल : मोदी
Dehradun

सांस्कृतिक मूल्यों को करें पाठ्यक्रमों में शामिल : मोदी

1 दिसंबर 2018

गैरसैंण में बन सकेंगी दो नई ग्राम पंचायतें
Dehradun

गैरसैंण में बन सकेंगी दो नई ग्राम पंचायतें

1 दिसंबर 2018

कर्णप्रयाग की प्रज्ञा को जन्तु विज्ञान में सोना
Dehradun

कर्णप्रयाग की प्रज्ञा को जन्तु विज्ञान में सोना

1 दिसंबर 2018

देहरादून में ‘अपराजिता’ पर हुई चर्चा, अनुकृति गुसाईं ने लॉन्च किया पोस्टर

अमर उजाला के नारी गरिमा के साझा संकल्प ‘अपराजिता: 100 मिलियन स्माइल्स’ महाअभियान के तहत गुरुवार को फेमिना मिस इंडिया 2013 और मिस ग्रांड इंडिया 2017 रहीं अनुकृति गुसाईं ने ‘अपराजिता’ का पोस्टर लॉन्च किया।

30 नवंबर 2018

