#JammuAndKashmir : Terrorists have shot dead a police personnel outside an eidgah in Kulgam's Zazripora. More details awaited.

#WATCH : Protesters pelt stones on a police vehicle & attack it with sticks as protests erupt in Anantnag. #JammuAndKashmir . pic.twitter.com/N5rC0Uw8qD — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

#JammuAndKashmir: Unidentified bike-borne terrorists opened fire at the main gate of CRPF's 30th Battalion's G Company in Bijbehara's Hassanpora earlier today. The guard at the gate fired in retaliation, terrorists managed to escape. No injuries have been reported.