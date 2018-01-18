बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a60a00d4f1c1b8b268b51a2","slug":"goshalas-are-protective-shelters-for-cows-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u092e\u0942\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0906\u092b\u0924, \u0926\u094b \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गौमूत्र बेचना बना आफत, दो हजार लीटर से ज्यादा हो चुका है स्टोर
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 07:00 PM IST
बांदा के सांड़ी गांव में सांसद निधि से गाैशाला का निर्माण कराया गया था। इस दाैरान अधिकारी ढेराें वादे करके गए थे पर अब वहां काेई नजर नहीं अाता है। गाैशाला में हजाराें लीटर गाै मूत्र डंप पड़ा है पर अब इस अाेर काेई ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है।
