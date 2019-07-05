हरियाणाः आम बजट पर सीएम मनोहर लाल और वित्त मंत्री ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, पढ़ें क्या बोले

Haryana Finance Minister, Capt. Abhimanyu: #UnionBudget2019 would be successful in making India a $5 trillion economy. Presented by Union Finance Minister, the budget is dedicated towards the welfare of villagers, poor, youth, women and farmers. pic.twitter.com/xLkfIQnNXK

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar:...additional deduction of Rs.1.5 lakh on loans up to March 31, 2020 for buying affordable houses, giving Rs. 7 lakh benefit to home buyers, would go a long way in giving the middle class the much-needed relief. (2/2) https://t.co/pus1cxMTRe