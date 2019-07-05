शहर चुनें

हरियाणाः आम बजट पर सीएम मनोहर लाल और वित्त मंत्री ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, पढ़ें क्या बोले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 05 Jul 2019 06:41 PM IST
हरियाणा सीएम मनोहर लाल
हरियाणा सीएम मनोहर लाल - फोटो : फाइल
मोदी सरकार ने अपने दूसरे कार्यकाल का पहला बजट पेश किया। वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण द्वारा पेश यह बजट कई मायनों में खास रहा। बजट को लेकर हरियाणा के सीएम और वित्तमंत्री ने अपना बयान दिया है। उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पेश बजट की सराहना की।
सीएम मनोहर लाल ने कहा कि 31 मार्च, 2020 तक 1.5 लाख कर्ज पर अतिरिक्त कटौती और किफायती घर खरीदने के लिए खरीदारों को 7 लाख का फायदा मध्यम वर्ग को बहुत जरूरी राहत देने में मदद करेगा। करदाताओं के लिए प्रस्तावित न्यूनतम सीमा 5 लाख रुपये, पैन और आधार कार्ड को आईटीआर दाखिल करने के लिए उपयोगी बनाना।

इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन खरीदने के लिए 1.5 रुपये तक आयकर में अतिरिक्त छूट भी मदद प्रदान करेगी। वहीं हरियाणा के वित्त मंत्री कैप्टन अभिमन्यु ने कहा कि भारत को 5 ट्रिलियन डॉलर की अर्थव्यवस्था बनाने में सफल होंगे। केंद्रीय वित्तमंत्री द्रारा प्रस्तुत बजट ग्रामीणों, गरीबों, युवाओं महिलाओं और किसानों के कल्याण के लिए समर्पित है।






union budget 2019 haryana finance minister cm manohar lal union budget 2019
supreme court
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- क्या कानून से ऊपर है केरल, मुख्य सचिव को सलाखों के पीछे भेजने की दी चेतावनी

3 जुलाई 2019

