हरियाणाः आम बजट पर सीएम मनोहर लाल और वित्त मंत्री ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, पढ़ें क्या बोले

Haryana Finance Minister, Capt. Abhimanyu: #UnionBudget2019 would be successful in making India a $5 trillion economy. Presented by Union Finance Minister, the budget is dedicated towards the welfare of villagers, poor, youth, women and farmers. pic.twitter.com/xLkfIQnNXK— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar:...additional deduction of Rs.1.5 lakh on loans up to March 31, 2020 for buying affordable houses, giving Rs. 7 lakh benefit to home buyers, would go a long way in giving the middle class the much-needed relief. (2/2) https://t.co/pus1cxMTRe— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019
पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने केंद्र सरकार के बजट की अलोचना की। उन्होंने कहा कि समाज के किसी वर्ग के लिए कोई घोषणा नहीं की गई।
5 जुलाई 2019