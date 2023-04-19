Notifications

Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   Sidhu Moosewala Murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted With Punjabi Singers in party

Punjab: अमेरिका में पंजाबी गायकों संग पार्टी में दिखा मूसेवाला का 'कातिल', पिता बोले- लगता है सब मिले हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Wed, 19 Apr 2023 09:11 PM IST
सार

Sidhu Moosewala Murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted With Punjabi Singers in party
सिद्धू मूसेवाला हत्याकांड। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

गायक सिद्धू मूसेवाला हत्याकांड के मास्टरमाइंड गैंगस्टर लॉरेंस बिश्नोई का भगोड़ा भाई अनमोल बिश्नोई अमेरिका के कैलिफोर्निया में पंजाबी गायक करण औजला और शैरी मान के शो में देखा गया है। हाल ही में दिल्ली पुलिस ने दावा किया था कि उसने अनमोल बिश्नोई को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। लेकिन कैलिफोर्निया के बेकर्सफील्ड में आयोजित शो के दौरान अनमोल स्टेज पर ही नजर आ रहा है और वहां वह गायकों के साथ सेल्फी भी ले रहा है।



अनमोल बिश्नोई का यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने के साथ पंजाबी गायकों और गैंगस्टरों के बीच संबंधों की फिर से चर्चा शुरु गई है। सिद्धू मूसेवाला के पिता पहले भी आरोप लगा चुके हैं कि उनके बेटे की हत्या की साजिश में पंजाबी म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री के लोग शामिल हैं। बुधवार को उक्त वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद मूसेवाला के पिता बलकौर सिंह ने कहा कि सरकार की एक और बात झूठ साबित हुई। 

 


अब ऐसा लगता है कि सब मिले हैं। हालांकि करण औजला ने इस मामले में लिखित स्पष्टीकरण जारी करते हुए अनमोल बिश्नोई से किसी तरह के संबंधों से इंकार किया है। सिद्धू मूसेवाला के पिता ने कहा कि पुलिस ने पहले गोल्डी बराड़ को अमेरिका में पकड़े जाने की बात कही थी, जो झूठ निकली। इसके बाद अनमोल बिश्नोई के पकड़े जाने की बात कही गई, वह भी आज झूठ साबित हो गई। 

उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा लगता है कि सरकार मामले को रफा-दफा करने के लिए कोई भी बयान जारी कर देती है। लॉरेंस बिश्नोई का इंटरव्यू कहां किया गया, इस बात का भी सरकार अब तक पता नही लगा सकी है। उल्लेखनीय है कि सिद्धू मूसेवाला हत्याकांड की जांच के दौरान यह सामने आया था कि हत्या की साजिश लॉरेंस बिशनोई ने तिहाड़ जेल में रची थी और इसे अंजाम देने के लिए उसने अपने भाई अनमोल बिश्नोई और सचिन को कनाडा में छिपे गैंगस्टर गोल्डी बराड़ से जोड़ा था। हत्या के बाद लॉरेंस ने ही अपने भाइयों को विदेश भागने में मदद की थी।

मुझे नहीं पता था कि वह कौन हैः करण औजला
करण औजला ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना स्पष्टीकरण जारी किया। उन्होंने लिखा कि मैं सिर्फ बेकर्सफील्ड में रविवार को होने वाली एक घटना के बारे में स्पष्ट करना चाहता हूं। एक कलाकार के रूप में मुझे और शैरी मान भाई को हमारे दोस्तों ने एक रिसेप्शन शो में परफॉर्म करने को बुक किया था। एक कलाकार के रूप में हमें इस बात की जानकारी नहीं होती है कि कार्यक्रम में कौन शामिल हो रहा है या आमंत्रित किया जा रहा है, इसलिए मैं शादी वाले शो करना पसंद नहीं करता। यह मेरे ध्यान में लाया गया है कि एक संदिग्ध व्यक्ति मेरे और शैरी के वीडियो की पृष्ठभूमि में था। जब तक मैंने इन पोस्टों और संदेशों को नहीं देखा, तब तक मुझे नहीं पता था कि वह कौन है। 

एक कलाकार के रूप में मैं अपने प्रदर्शन पर ध्यान केंद्रित करता हूं और मैं हर व्यक्ति को नोटिस नहीं करता क्योंकि आसपास बहुत से लोग होते हैं। मैं यह भी कहना चाहूंगा कि उस समय कई कैमरे और फोन लगातार रिकॉर्डिंग कर रहे होते हैं। मैं कभी भी जानबूझकर इसमें शामिल नहीं होता या खुद को इस तरह की किसी भी चीज से संबद्ध नहीं करता। कृपया, एक विनम्र अनुरोध के रूप में, मुझे इन चीजों में शामिल न करें। एक कलाकार के रूप में आप पहले से ही कई चीजों से गुजर रहे हैं जैसा कि आप सभी जानते हैं और यह एक विनम्र अनुरोध होगा कि चीजों को और जटिल न करें। आशा है कि यह मामला स्पष्ट हो गया होगा।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

