Punjab: अमेरिका में पंजाबी गायकों संग पार्टी में दिखा मूसेवाला का 'कातिल', पिता बोले- लगता है सब मिले हैं

गायक सिद्धू मूसेवाला हत्याकांड के मास्टरमाइंड गैंगस्टर लॉरेंस बिश्नोई का भगोड़ा भाई अनमोल बिश्नोई अमेरिका के कैलिफोर्निया में पंजाबी गायक करण औजला और शैरी मान के शो में देखा गया है। हाल ही में दिल्ली पुलिस ने दावा किया था कि उसने अनमोल बिश्नोई को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। लेकिन कैलिफोर्निया के बेकर्सफील्ड में आयोजित शो के दौरान अनमोल स्टेज पर ही नजर आ रहा है और वहां वह गायकों के साथ सेल्फी भी ले रहा है।
Apart from #KaranAujla, Punjabi singer #SharryMann was also spotted performing in front of #LawrenceBishnoi's fugitive brother Anmol Bishnoi, who is an accused in #SidhuMooseWala murder. Mann has also issued clarification claiming not to be aware of people present at the event. pic.twitter.com/DyMHC6R9DI— Parteek Singh Mahal (@parteekmahal) April 19, 2023
