Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Road Tax to be paid 6-8 per cent on buying a car up to 10 lakh

10 लाख तक की गाड़ी खरीदने पर 6-8 परसेंट देना होगा रोड टैक्स, अप्रैल से लागू

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 11:15 AM IST
Road Tax to be paid 6-8 per cent on buying a car up to 10 lakh
Buying a New Car - फोटो : Demo Pics
एक अप्रैल से नई गाड़ियों की रजिस्ट्रेशन पर रोड टैक्स बढ़ाने का प्रस्ताव तैयार किया गया है, जिसे प्रशासक वीपी सिंह बदनौर की मंजूरी के बाद लागू किया जाएगा। प्रस्ताव के मुताबिक  दो पहिया वाहनों के रोड टैक्स स्लैब पर कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ेगा लेकिन चार पहिया वाहनों समेत अन्य गाड़ियों पर रोड टैक्स बढ़ाया गया है।

सेक्रेटरी ट्रांसपोर्ट केके जिंदल के मुताबिक नया रोड टैक्स एक अप्रैल से लागू होगा। एक अप्रैल से गाड़ियों के रोड टैक्स बढ़ाए जाने को लेकर जो प्रस्ताव तैयार किया गया है, उसके मुताबिक 10 लाख रुपये तक की गाड़ी पर 6 से 8 परसेंट रोड टैक्स देना पड़ेगा जबकि 10 से 20 लाख रुपये तक की गाड़ी के लिए 8 से 10 परसेंट और 20 लाख रुपये से ज्यादा महंगी गाड़ी के लिए 10 से 12 परसेंट तक रोड टैक्स लगाए जाने की तैयारी है।
