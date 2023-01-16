Punjab : फरीदकोट में गन प्वाइंट पर मेडिकल स्टोर वाले से लूटे 40 हजार, वीडियो वायरल

पंजाब के फरीदकोट जिले में एक मेडिकल स्टोर संचालक से गन प्वाइंट पर बदमाशों ने करीब 40 हजार रुपये लूट लिए। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार अज्ञात बदमाशों ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। घटना का वीडियो वायरल हो गया है। घटना रविवार की है।

#WATCH | Unidentified miscreants looted around Rs 40,000 from a medical shop owner at gunpoint in Punjab's Faridkot yesterday.