Punjab News: राज्यपाल ने सीएम मान को फिर लिखा पत्र, अवैध खनन व तरनतारन के एसएसपी के मामले का जिक्र

पंजाब के राज्यपाल बनवारीलाल पुरोहित ने पंजाब के सीएम भगवंत मान को अब एक और पत्र लिखा है। उन्होंने इस बार अवैध खनन गतिविधि, पुलिस पर विधायक द्वारा लगाए गए भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप और अवैध खनन में विधायक के करीबी रिश्तेदार की संलिप्तता के बारे में पत्र लिखा है। पुलिस अधिकारियों के निलंबन और स्थानांतरण का भी जिक्र पत्र में किया है।
Chandigarh, Punjab: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has written to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann regarding illegal mining activity and allegations of an MLA about corruption in the police, the involvement of the MLA's close relative in illegal mining, and suspension of police… pic.twitter.com/9mdnWVSjeM— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023
