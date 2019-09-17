शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chandigarh ›   punjab CM formed Cabinet Sub-Committee to check growing menace of stray cattle

पंजाबः आवारा पशुओं की समस्या को काबू करने के लिए उप समिति का गठन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 17 Sep 2019 01:11 AM IST
अमरिंदर सिंह
अमरिंदर सिंह
राज्य में आवारा पशुओं की बढ़ती समस्या को नियंत्रण में करने के लिए पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने पांच सदस्यीय कैबिनेट उप-समिति का गठन किया है। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार उन्होंने इस समस्या को दूर करने के लिए अपने-अपने जिलों में एक अतिरिक्त गौशाला खोलने के लिए प्रत्येक आयुक्त को 10 लाख रुपये देने की घोषणा की।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

