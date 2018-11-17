शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh Political Secretary Karan Pal Sekhon Passes Away

शोक: सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के राजनीतिक सचिव करणपाल सेखों नहीं रहे, मिस्र में निधन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 04:52 PM IST
करण पाल सेखों
करण पाल सेखों
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरेंद्र सिंह के राजनीतिक सचिव करणपाल सेखों नहीं रहे। अपने देश से दूर मिस्र में उन्होंने आखिरी सांस ली। उनके निधन संबंधी जानकारी मुख्यमंत्री के प्रेस सचिव विमल सुंबली ने ट्वीट करके दी।
विज्ञापन
बताया जा रहा है कि करणपाल सेखों परिवार के साथ अपने निजी दौरे पर मिस्र गए थे। वहां उन्हें दिल का दौरा पड़ा और उनका निधन हो गया। कैप्टन ने भी अपने ट्विटर पर दोस्त की फोटो पोस्ट करके दुख व्यक्त किया।




 

Recommended

दीवाली बंपर का विजेता
Chandigarh

लकड़ी की अलमारी बनाने वाला बन गया 1.5 करोड़ का मालिक, ऐसे चमकी किस्मत देखिए

17 नवंबर 2018

कार्यस्थल पर यौन शोषण
Chandigarh

रिसर्च स्कॉलर का यौन शोषण करने वाला PGI प्रोफेसर फंसा, नड्डा बोले- सख्ती से करो कार्रवाई

17 नवंबर 2018

लाला लाजपत राय
Chandigarh

भारत मां का एक 'शेर', जिसकी एक दहाड़ से हिल गए थे अंग्रेज, लाठियों से पीट-पीटकर मार डाला था

17 नवंबर 2018

सेक्टर- 17, 19 और 22 में फड़ियां
Chandigarh

CID से कॉनफिडेंशियल रिपोर्ट मंगवा लूं तो पूरा पुलिस वाले पड़ जाएंगे मुश्किल में: जस्टिस रावल

17 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

B'day spcl: मस्जिद में झाड़ू लगाता था यह क्रिकेटर, डेब्यू मैच में ही भारत को बनाया 'विश्व चैंपियन'

17 नवंबर 2018

yusuf pathan
युसुफ पठान
यूसुफ पठान
yusuf pathan
Cricket News

B'day spcl: मस्जिद में झाड़ू लगाता था यह क्रिकेटर, डेब्यू मैच में ही भारत को बनाया 'विश्व चैंपियन'

17 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह को फैन ने भेजा शादी का अनूठा तोहफा, दिया न होगा किसी ने ऐसा

17 नवंबर 2018

deepveer
दीपवीर की पेंटिंग
दीपवीर की पेंटिंग
दीपवीर की पेंटिंग
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह को फैन ने भेजा शादी का अनूठा तोहफा, दिया न होगा किसी ने ऐसा

17 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
karan pal sekhon karan pal sekhon passes away captain amrinder singh political secretary punjab cm
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

This Is Not Consent
Weird Stories

ऐसा क्या हुआ कि आयरलैंड की सड़कों पर महिलाएं हाथ में अंडरवियर लेकर कर रही हैं प्रदर्शन, जानें यहां

17 नवंबर 2018

Molossia
World of Wonders

दीपवीर की शादी में गए मेहमानों से भी कम है इस देश की आबादी, सड़कों पर खुलेआम घूमते हैं राष्ट्रपति

17 नवंबर 2018

Know how unhealthy gums can make you high blood pressure patient
Health & Fitness

खान-पान ही नहीं अस्वस्थ मसूड़े भी बन सकते है हाई ब्लड प्रेशर का कारण,शोध में खुलासा

17 नवंबर 2018

shivani kbc
Delhi NCR

10वीं की छात्रा ने किया कमाल, कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में जीत लिए 25 लाख

17 नवंबर 2018

pregnant women
Dehradun

गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए खुशखबर, अब निजी अस्पतालों में भी मिलेगी मुफ्त डिलीवरी की सुविधा

17 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
apply online
Dehradun

12वीं के बाद भारतीय सेना में नर्सिंग की पढ़ाई करने का मौका, इस तारीख तक यहां करें आवेदन

17 नवंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी की चर्चित लेडी डॉक्टर ने जहर का इंजेक्शन लगा दी जान, सुसाइड नोट पढ़ कर हर कोई हैरान

17 नवंबर 2018

रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल
Lucknow

न्यू पेंशन स्कीम पर फैले भ्रम पर रेल मंत्रालय ने दी सफाई , कहा-जहां चाहेंगे वहां लगेगा पैसा

17 नवंबर 2018

पुलिस भर्ती
Lucknow

पुलिस व पीएसी में 49,568 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए 19 नवंबर से लिए जाएंगे आवेदन

17 नवंबर 2018

SBI Axis and ICICI Bank account holders can switch on and off their debit card whenever they want
Personal Finance

डेबिट कार्ड से नहीं होगा फ्रॉड, इन बैंकों ने शुरू की ऑन-ऑफ की सुविधा

16 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

ब्रिगेडियर कुलदीप सिंह
Chandigarh

1971 के हीरो ब्रिगेडियर कुलदीप सिंह नहीं रहे, 'बॉर्डर' में सनी ने निभाया था किरदार

'बॉर्डर' के असली हीरो ब्रिगेडियर कुलदीप सिंह का निधन हो गया है। मोहाली स्थित फोर्टिस अस्पताल में शनिवार सुबह उन्होंने आखिरी सांस ली।

17 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Chandigarh

नवजोत सिद्धू का PM मोदी पर तंज, बोले- गोधरा कांड में जिनका नाम, उन्हें सफाई देने की जरूरत नहीं

17 नवंबर 2018

demo pic
Chandigarh

पंचकूलाः एक ही परिवार के 4 लोगों की हत्या, मरने वालों में बुजुर्ग महिला और 3 बच्चे शामिल

17 नवंबर 2018

योगेंद्र यादव
Chandigarh

गर्ल्स हॉस्टल मामलाः राजनीतिक रंग में रंगा पीयू का डे-नाइट प्रोटेस्ट, योगेंद्र यादव आए मिलने

17 नवंबर 2018

लखविंदर कौर
Chandigarh

12वीं में पढ़ने वाली होमगार्ड की लड़की बन गई 1.5 करोड़ की मालकिन, देखिए एेसे खुली किस्मत

16 नवंबर 2018

आरोपी युवक
Chandigarh

प्रेमिका के लिए सेना की वर्दी पहनना युवक को पड़ गया भारी, अलर्ट के बीच पंजाब में गिरफ्तार

17 नवंबर 2018

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

केंद्र सरकार पाकिस्तान से बात करे, जरूरत पड़े तो इंटरनेशनल कोर्ट में अपील करो: हाईकोर्ट

17 नवंबर 2018

मोबाइल यूज
Chandigarh

भूलकर भी न करें कोर्ट रूम में फोटो खींचने की गलती, वरना इन अफसर की तरह पछताएंगे

17 नवंबर 2018

Zakir Moosa Poster
Chandigarh

पंजाब में आतंकियों के घुसने की खबर, पुलिस ने लगाए आतंकी जाकिर मूसा के पोस्टर

16 नवंबर 2018

अमृतसर में वाहनों की जांच करती पुलिस
Chandigarh

आंतकी मूसा के अमृतसर में होने की आशंका के बाद हाई अलर्ट, प्रमुख स्थानों की सुरक्षा कड़ी

17 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

हरियाणा में बढ़ीं बीजेपी की मुश्किलें, अपनी पार्टी बनाएगा ये सांसद

राजकुमार सैनी 2 सितंबर को लोकतंत्र सुरक्षा पार्टी के नाम से अपनी पार्टी लॉन्च करने जा रहे हैं।

31 अगस्त 2018

सुखपाल 3:44

AAP की पंजाब ईकाई में घमासान, नेता विपक्ष पद से हटाए गए सुखपाल सिंह खैरा

28 जुलाई 2018

वायरल वीडियो 1:10

चमत्कार! गुरुद्वारे में बिना गैस के ही जलता रहा चूल्हा

22 जून 2018

सीएम खट्टर 1:03

VIDEO: इस एलान के बाद अब मुसलमान सिर्फ मस्जिद में पढ़ सकेंगे नमाज

6 मई 2018

भारतीय सेना 3:14

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: एयरफोर्स के बाद अब सेना ने पाक की जमीं पर दिखाया दमखम

5 मई 2018

Related

प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करते हुए एडीसीपी सिटी
Chandigarh

ATM से ठगी करने वाले गिरोह का हुआ पर्दाफाश, इस तरीके से करते थे वारदात, आप भी जान लीजिए

16 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

30 नवंबर तक वाहन में जरूर लगा ले ये खास चीज, वरना पछताना पड़ेगा, ऐसे करें आवेदन

16 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ में नाबालिग के साथ दुष्कर्म, मां के जान-पहचान वाले ने बनाया शिकार, ऐसे हुआ खुलासा

15 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

पंजाब, हरियाणा और हिमाचल के लोगों के लिए अच्छी खबर, इस तारीख से 24 घंटे भर सकेंगे उड़ान

16 नवंबर 2018

अजय व अभय चौटाला
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः तिहाड़ तक पहुंची इनेलो परिवार की रार, अजय ने मुलाकात पर उठाए सवाल

16 नवंबर 2018

चंडीगढ़ इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट
Chandigarh

हवाई यात्रा करने वालों के लिए खुशखबरी, अब एयरपोर्ट में मिलेगी यह सुविधा

16 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.