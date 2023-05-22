Punjab: लॉरेंस बिश्नोई गिरोह के चार शूटर गिरफ्तार, AGTF को सफलता, छह पिस्टल और 26 कारतूस बरामद

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
In a major breakthrough, Anti-Gangster Task Force's (AGTF) arrested 4 shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Six pistols and 26 live cartridges recovered from the accused. The arrested accused have a criminal history with a number of criminal cases registered against them in Punjab… pic.twitter.com/XD0cw3pmLe— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed