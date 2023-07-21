Notifications

Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   Pratap Singh Bajwa said Any kind of alliance with AAP is not acceptable

Punjab: प्रताप बाजवा ने हाईकमान को लिखा पत्र, कहा- पंजाब कांग्रेस के नेताओं को AAP से गठबंधन मंजूर नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Fri, 21 Jul 2023 10:34 PM IST
सार

यह दूसरा मौका है जब पंजाब कांग्रेस अपने आलाकमान को आप से दूर रखने के लिए जद्दोजहद कर रही है और कांग्रेस आलाकमान प्रदेश इकाई की दलीलों को लगातार नजरअंदाज कर रहा है। दरअसल 'इंडिया' के रूप में राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर विपक्षी गठबंधन को साथ लेकर चलना भी कांग्रेस की मजबूरी है और इस गठबंधन में वह आप की अनदेखी नहीं कर सकती।

प्रताप सिंह बाजवा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला

राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर विपक्षी दलों के गठबंधन 'इंडिया' (इंडियन नेशनल डेवलपमेंटल इन्क्लूसिव अलायंस) में कांग्रेस और आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के एक साथ आने से पंजाब में कांग्रेस की हालत विचित्र हो गई है। राज्य में मुख्य विपक्षी दल होने के बावजूद कांग्रेस का अस्तित्व संकट में



घिर गया है। पंजाब कांग्रेस के भीतर नाराजगी इस हद तक बढ़ गई है कि सीनियर नेता और नेता प्रतिपक्ष प्रताप सिंह बाजवा ने पार्टी आलाकमान को पत्र लिखकर साफ कर दिया है कि पंजाब कांग्रेस के नेताओं और कार्यकर्ता को आप के साथ गठबंधन मंजूर नहीं है।


बाजवा शुक्रवार को नई दिल्ली में पार्टी अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे से मिले और उन्हें जन्मदिन की बधाई दी। वह पंजाब कांग्रेस के हालात की जानकारी देने दिल्ली पहुंचे हैं। राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर कांग्रेस और आप के साथ-साथ आने से पंजाब में पार्टी पर पड़ने वाले प्रभाव को लेकर वह खड़गे को जानकारी भी देंगे। 

बाजवा का कहना है कि पंजाब कांग्रेस को आप से गठबंधन मंजूर नहीं है। गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले जब आप संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कांग्रेस से दिल्ली संबंधी केंद्र के अध्यादेश के खिलाफ समर्थन की अपील की थी, तब भी प्रताप बाजवा ने आगे बढ़कर पंजाब कांग्रेस की तरफ से हाईकमान के सामने एतराज जताया था और आप को समर्थन न देने का आग्रह किया था लेकिन हाईकमान ने उस समय भी बाजवा के आग्रह को अनदेखा करते हुए आप को समर्थन का एलान किया था।

दूसरी तरफ, पंजाब में कांग्रेस लगातार अपने वजूद की लड़ाई लड़ रही है। मुख्य विपक्षी दल होने के कारण उसके लिए आप का साथ देना भविष्य में घातक साबित हो सकता है। वैसे, पंजाब कांग्रेस में आप के खिलाफ सबसे ज्यादा गुस्सा इस बात को लेकर है कि राज्य की आप सरकार कांग्रेस नेताओं के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार के मामले दर्ज कर उन्हें जेलों में डाल रही है।
