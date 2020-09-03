लॉकडाउन में भारत में फंसे पाक नागरिक अपने वतन लौटे, कराची निवासी ने किया धन्यवाद

Punjab: Few Pakistani nationals who were stuck in India due to #COVID19 lockdown crossed over to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border today.— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020
"I came in March & got stuck here due to lockdown. I thank MEA & Pakistan High Commission for helping me," says a Karachi resident. pic.twitter.com/X4oINuIP79
