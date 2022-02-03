नवजोत कौर सिद्धू बोलीं- सिद्धू हीरो हैं और रहेंगे, सीएम कौन होगा, कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता

Had Capt Amarinder done the same, nobody would have ever had a problem with the CM. But he should have worked and respected other ministers: Navjot Kaur Sidhu, Congress leader and wife of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/2SXfqw6Oe2

Navjot Singh Sidhu is a hero, he will remain a hero;

doesn't matter who will be the CM. The only thing that matters is that whoever will be the CM, should listen to ministers, sign their files and let them work: Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu