हरियाणा से गए मजदूर यूपी बॉर्डर पर रोके गए, हाथ जोड़ बोले- घर जाने दीजिए, खाने को कुछ नहीं है

Haryana: Some migrant labourers are making an attempt to return to their native places in UP, via Bhaira Bankipur village in Sonipat dist. They say "We've to go to Hardoi. We're stopped on all borders,irrespective of the route we take. Allow us to walk home,we have no food"(17.5) pic.twitter.com/DUTpLl5O7t