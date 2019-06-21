शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   International yoga day, People looted mats in Rohtak after Union Home Minister Amit Shah program

योग दिवसः गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के कार्यक्रम के बाद मची चटाई की लूट, एक-दूसरे से भिड़ते दिखे लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रोहतक (हरियाणा) Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 05:31 PM IST
चटाई की मची लूट
चटाई की मची लूट - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
हरियाणा के रोहतक में योग दिवस के मौके पर योग के बाद चटाई लूटने की होड़ मच गई। योग के बाद लोग खली चटाई को अपने घर ले जाने लगे। इस लूट में लोग एक दूसरे से भिड़ते भी दिखे। बता दें कि हरियाणा के रोहतक में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह विश्व योग दिवस के मौके पर पहुंचे थे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
यहां पर हरियाणा सरकार ने योग का राज्यस्तरीय कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया। कार्यक्रम में हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल, भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सुभाष बराला और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज भी मौजूद थे। गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के साथ लगभग 21 हजार लोगों ने योग में हिस्सा लिया।



 

Recommended

Chandigarh Police Organized job fair 250 candidate received job
Government Jobs

इस राज्य में रोजगार मेला, Lakme, Puma जैसी कंपनियों ने दिया मौका

21 जून 2019

हिलना पत्थर
Chandigarh

धारणाः 'हिलना पत्थर' बाहर निकालने व ले जाने वाले हो जाएंगे बर्बाद, विश्व के तीन देशों में है खदान

21 जून 2019

Devid Warner
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: मुशफिकुर की पारी पर डेविड वॉर्नर का शतक पड़ा भारी, ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने बांग्लादेश को हराया

20 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Cricket News

भारत से हारते ही सरफराज के पास पाकिस्तान से किसका फोन आया था?

21 जून 2019

सरफराज अहमद
सरफराज अहमद
एहसान मनी
सरफराज अहमद
Cricket News

भारत से हारते ही सरफराज के पास पाकिस्तान से किसका फोन आया था?

21 जून 2019

Shahi shadi: gupta brothers sons wedding in auli but saat phere in badrinath temple
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में शाही शादी: गुप्ता बंधुओं के बेटों की शादी औली में, लेकिन फेरे होंगे यहां...

21 जून 2019

बस के परखच्चे उड़ गए
Shimla

हिमाचल: बंजार बस हादसे में एक ही क्षेत्र के 25 लोगों की मौत, गांव में नहीं जले चूल्हे

20 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
international yoga day people loot mats rohtak union home minister amit shah program
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस
India News

तस्वीरें: योग का ऐसा जुनून कहीं देखा है, आईटीबीपी के घोड़े और खोजी कुत्ते भी कर रहे योगासन

21 जून 2019

राम रहीम
Chandigarh

जेल से बाहर आना चाहता है राम रहीम, 23 माह बाद आई याद तो इस काम के लिए मांगी पैरोल

21 जून 2019

योग करते गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
Chandigarh

योग दिवसः गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने रोहतक में 21 हजार लोगों संग किया योग, सीएम-मंत्री भी रहे मौजूद

21 जून 2019

H-1B visa
World

अमेरिका ने भारत को दी एच-1बी वीजा घटाने की धमकी, डेटा स्टोरेज पर नए नियम से बौखलाया वाशिंगटन

21 जून 2019

हेरोइन तस्करों के बारे में बताते एसपी देहात विनीत जायसवाल
Delhi NCR

हेरोइन तस्करी में हरियाणा के बॉक्सर समेत तीन गिरफ्तार, 80 लाख रुपये की हेरोइन बरामद

21 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
घटना की जांच करने घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस
Kanpur

घर पहुंची युवक की लाश तो मातम में बदलीं शादी की खुशियां, 20 रुपये का विवाद बना मौत की वजह

20 जून 2019

विश्व योग दिवस
Chandigarh

योग दिवसः चंडीगढ़ में 3500 लोग एक साथ करेंगे योग, केंद्र से नहीं पहुंचेगा कोई बड़ा चेहरा

21 जून 2019

गंगा में खड़े होकर योगा करते लोग।
Varanasi

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस : गंगा में खड़े होकर लोगों ने किया योगा

21 जून 2019

कुपोषण की वजह से फैल रहा दिमागी बुखार
India News

बिहार: लीची नहीं कुपोषण है जानलेवा, सोचने पर मजबूर कर देगी ये रिपोर्ट

20 जून 2019

एकतरफा प्रेम में युवती को मारी गोली
Kanpur

तुम किसी और की नहीं सिर्फ मेरी हो मुझसे शादी करोगी बोल प्रेमी ने लड़की को सरेराह मारी गोली

20 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

4858 क्लर्क पदों पर निकली बंपर वैकेंसी, 8 जुलाई तक है मौका

हरियाणा सरकार ने विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले सरकारी भर्तियों के लिए टॉप गियर डाल दिया है। दस हजार पदों पर पहले से ही भर्ती प्रक्रिया चल रही है।

21 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
लोगों ने की सिंगर की धुनाई
Mohali

लड़की के साथ दुकान में अर्धनग्न हालत में मिला सिंगर तो लोगों ने कर दी धुनाई, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

21 जून 2019

मंत्री नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Chandigarh

नाराज सिद्धू नहीं संभाल रहे विभाग, नई फरमाइश के साथ 'दिल्ली दरबार' में फिर डाला डेरा

21 जून 2019

सऊदी अरब से हुई वतन वापसी
Chandigarh

मोदी सरकार न होती तो मुश्किल थी वतन वापसी, सऊदी से आए भारतीयों ने सुनाई दर्द भरी कहानी

19 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

पंजाब-हरियाणा और चंडीगढ़ में प्रचंड गर्मी से राहत, बारिश ने दी दस्तक तो सामान्य से नीचे उतरा पारा

20 जून 2019

कमरे में सोते मिले ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी
Panchkula

चंडीगढ़ः ड्यूटी के समय हिमाचल भवन में एसी कमरे में सो रहे थे ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी, मच गया हड़कंप

21 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

नाराज अनिल विज माने, रोहतक में ही करेंगे अनुलोम-विलोम, निमंत्रण पत्र में नाम भी शामिल

20 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

पंजाब-हरियाणा और चंडीगढ़ में आ रहा 'वायु तूफान', घर से निकले तो बचकर, कहीं मुसीबत में न पड़ जाएं

16 जून 2019

मध्य प्रदेश के सीएम कमलनाथ
Chandigarh

मध्य प्रदेश के सीएम कमलनाथ की बढ़ सकती हैं मुश्किलें, इस मामले में दोबारा एसआईटी शुरू करेगी जांच

20 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

आज और कल ऐसा रहेगा हरियाणा-चंडीगढ़ में मौसम का हाल, चेतावनी भी जारी

19 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

योग के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य को पड़ी कूलर की ठंडी हवा की जरूरत

उत्तर प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने प्रयागराज में योग किया। लेकिन हैरानी की बात ये थी कि जिस मैदान में मौर्य योग कर रहे थे वहां वो कूलर और एसी लगाकर योग कर रहे थे। बता दें कि मंच पर दो एयरकंडीशनर और एक कूलर लगा था।

21 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:01

आखिर 21 जून ही क्यों होता है साल का सबसे बड़ा दिन

21 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:24

Kabir Singh Public Review: शाहिद-कियारा की लव स्टोरी दर्शकों को आई पसंद

21 जून 2019

कबीर सिंह 1:58

शाहिद कपूर की फिल्म कबीर सिंह देखने के लिए लगा सितारों का मेला, जगमगा उठी खास स्क्रीनिंग

21 जून 2019

तलाक 3:00

भारी हंगामे के बीच तीन तलाक बिल लोकसभा में पेश, जानिए बिल को लेकर कब क्या हुआ

21 जून 2019

Related

अशोक तंवर
Chandigarh

हरियाणा कांग्रेस में फिर गुटबाजी आई सामने, राहुल गांधी के जन्मदिन पर अशोक तंवर का बड़ा बयान

20 जून 2019

baba ramdev
Chandigarh

योग दिवसः गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के कार्यक्रम में पीएम मोदी और बाबा रामदेव के योगासन स्टैच्यू दिखेंगे

20 जून 2019

नव दंपती के साथ में जज जगदीप सिंह
Chandigarh

अमेरिकी लड़की को भाया हिंदुस्तानी छोरा, सात समंदर पर आकर ऐसे लिए सात फेरे, रीति-रिवाज भी खास

18 जून 2019

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

पंजाब सरकार का चार सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल मेघालय के दौरे पर, गृहमंत्री से की मुलाकात

20 जून 2019

विश्व योग दिवस
Chandigarh

योग दिवसः मोहाली में योग करेगी पंजाब सरकार, पर्यावारण बचाने के लिए बांटे जाएंगे पौधे

21 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

युवक के पास पाकिस्तान से आया वीडियो कॉल, बोला-भाईजान कैसे हो! बम कहां रखना है

15 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.