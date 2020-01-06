शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Imran Chishti arrested  for inciting violence against Sikhs in Nankana Sahib Gurdwara 

ननकाना साहिब में हिंसा भड़काने के आरोप में इमरान चिश्ती गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Mon, 06 Jan 2020 12:49 AM IST
इमरान चिश्ती
इमरान चिश्ती - फोटो : ANI
पाकिस्तान के पंजाब में ननकाना साहिब में सिखों के खिलाफ हिंसा भड़काने के आरोप में पुलिस ने इमरान चिश्ती नाम के एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया है। 
nankana sahib pakistan violence against sikh one arrested salim chisti
