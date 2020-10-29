शहर चुनें
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, Ballabhgarh woman killing case to be heard in a fast-track court

निकिता हत्याकांड: गृह मंत्री अनिल विज बोले- फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में होगी सुनवाई, आरोपी को जल्द मिलेगी सजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 29 Oct 2020 07:21 PM IST
Haryana
Haryana - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
बल्लभगढ़ में हुए निकिता हत्याकांड की सुनवाई फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में होगी। रोजाना इस मामले की सुनवाई की जाएगी। इस बात की जानकारी हरियाणा के गृहमंत्री अनिल विज ने दी। उन्होंने कहा कि मामले के आरोपी को जल्द ही सजा मिलेगी।
city & states chandigarh punjab haryana national

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

