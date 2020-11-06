शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Commissionerate Police unearthed 44 boxes of illegal firecrackers&15 boxes of prohibited Chinese kite flying strings worth Rs 10 lakhs in Jalandhar

जालंधरः छापे में बरामद किए 10 लाख के अवैध पटाखे और चीनी मांझा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 06 Nov 2020 07:14 AM IST
demo pic...
demo pic... - फोटो : ani

जालंधर पुलिस ने जमाखोरी के खिलाफ अभियान में छापा मारकर 10 लाख रुपये मूल्य के अवैध पटाखे और चीनी मांझा बरामद किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार पक्का बाग इलाके में कमिश्नरेट पुलिस ने छापा मारकर पटाखों और चीनी मांझे के 15 पैकेट बरामद किए हैं।  
city & states chandigarh jalandhar police illegal firecrackers chinese string

