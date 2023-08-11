Punjab: संतोख हत्याकांड का मुख्य आरोपी गैंगस्टर गोपी डल्लेवालिया गिरफ्तार, AGTF और मोगा पुलिस को मिली सफलता

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
In an intelligence-led operation, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) & @MogaPolice have arrested Gangster Gurpreet Singh @ Gopi Dalewalia of Goru Baccha group.
Gopi was the key associate involved in the murder of Santokh Singh at Moga in July 2023. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Vq3n8ENNKp — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) August 11, 2023
